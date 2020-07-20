The Inuit Nunangat Research Program (INRP) is an Inuit-led component of North by North, a program operated by the ArcticNet Network of Centres of Excellence. In tandem with ITK’s National Inuit Strategy on Research, the INRP advances Inuit self-determination in research by creating space for Inuit to design research projects, develop partnerships to build capacity and strengthen the impact and effectiveness of Inuit Nunangat research for Inuit.
Accepting Research Ideas
The Inuit Nunangat Research Program is now accepting research Ideas for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
North by North Program
ArcticNet’s North by North Program has a budget of $9 million over five years, divided between the Inuit Nunangat Research Program and a second program, led by Nunavut Arctic College, Aurora College and Yukon University, that supports the appointment of research leaders in the territories.
Governance
The INRP is governed by Inuit through Inuit Advisory Committee, overseen jointly by Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami and ArcticNet. Committee members represent the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation, Makivik Corporation, the Kativik Regional Government on behalf of Makivik Corporation, Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated, the Nunatsiavut Government, and the Inuit Circumpolar Council Canada
Objectives
Enhance research by Inuit
Build research capacity
Address community concerns
Contribute to Inuit prosperity
Eligibility
- The research question or subject of your research
- Location of the fieldwork
- Approximate start and end date
- The methodology or process you propose to conduct the research
- Relevant partnerships or community support
Members of the Inuit Advisory Committee will review your idea and propose one of the following courses of action:
- Research idea accepted: Please develop proposal
- Research idea supported: Additional information required
- Research idea declined: A research idea may be declined for several reasons. The costs of completing the project may exceed the available funds, the research idea may already have been addressed by other researchers, or the project may be better suited for funding by a different agency. Members of the IAC will provide feedback on your idea and direct you to other possible sources of support.
If your research idea is accepted you may request assistance for the next step, development of a proposal. Proposals must include all the sections outlined below.
Project Overview
- Title of the project
- Project leader (main contact person, including full contact information)
- Project team (others actively supporting the project in any capacity)
Community Engagement
Brief description of the communities involved in the project and how community leaders are engaged in the project
Plain Language Project Summary
- What is the proposed work?
- What questions does the project attempt to answer and why?
- Where will the work take place?
- How will the project help Inuit?
- What are the expected results and the results to date?
- How will the results be communicated to the community?
Relevance
- How will the project help Inuit, or why is it important to the community or region
- How will the project contribute to Inuit self-determination in research. This involves Inuit deciding what issues are worthy of study, how research about our people is carried out, how data about Inuit are used and interpreted, and with whom and in what manner research findings are shared.
Research Plan
- Objectives: Provide well-defined short-term and long-term objectives for the overall project.
- Rationale: Please explain why you want to do this research or why this research needs to be done
- Project Design and Methodology: What do you propose to do and how do you propose to do it.
- Proposed Work: Provide a brief description of activities, and the location(s) where the work will be conducted over the project’s lifetime
- Deliverables: What are the tangible outcomes produced by your work
Communications Plan
What communications activities will you undertake to share your research with the community? All communications materials must be shared in Inuktut in addition to English or French.
If your project contains health advice, your plan must include communications with regional health officials.
Capacity Building and Training
How will your project improve a community or a person’s ability to become a leader in research or to self-determine research? Describe the capacity building efforts planned for the life of the project. These may include formal training programs, informal hands-on training or community workshops.
Inuit Knowledge
Inuit knowledge of the environment can help you time your sample collection, identify changes in migration patterns, changes in populations, and changes in habitat. It can also aid in the overall interpretation of results, as well as in formulating new research questions, identifying knowledge gaps, and improving communication with communities
Identify how Inuit knowledge holders are engaged throughout all project stages, including project development, sample collection, data analysis, conclusions, and communication of results.
Support Letters
Attach letters from community leaders.
Data Management Plan
Describe when data will be captured and where it will be stored, as well as plans for data usage, including access, storage, ownership, security, confidentiality and privacy
Licensing, Ethics Review and Health and Safety
Include relevant licenses and ethics approvals or when they are likely to be received.
Budget
- Detail what the funds will be used for and whom they will go to
- Include cash and in-kind contributions from partners.
Reporting Requirements
- Mid-Year Report: October
- ArcticNet ASM: December
- Final Report: March
Deadline
The call for proposals is now open.