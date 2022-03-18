Inuit Post-Secondary Education (IPSE) Project Coordinator

JOB SUMMARY
Under the general direction and supervision of the Manager, the IPSE Project Coordinator will assist in the co-ordination, design, development, implementation, and monitoring of the Inuit Post-Secondary Education’s work in advancing the attainment of post-secondary education for Inuit in Canada. The ideal candidate will be someone who is motivated to co-ordinate and assist in developing innovative and effective programs to support Inuit in achieving post-secondary education success.
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES
- Coordinate and help plan projects and activities related to Inuit post-secondary education;
- Act as main contact for student inquiries and direct questions to appropriate agencies;
- Represent ITK in some meetings and conferences or on committees and working groups;
- Coordinate input and feedback on projects with a variety of individuals and groups, including government and Inuit land claim organizations;
- Consult Inuit individuals, communities, and Inuit organizations regarding post-secondary education;
- Coordinate and facilitate work with external contractors on projects;
- Coordinate with other ITK departments to prepare any media relations and promotion activities;
QUALIFICATIONS
KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS
- Self-motivated and organized;
- Must have excellent oral and written communication skills (primarily in English; Inuktitut/ Inuinnaqtun and/or French an asset);
- Ability to work co-operatively with a variety of individuals and groups;
- Computer skills in Microsoft Office (Word, PowerPoint, Excel and Access), Internet e-mail; and,
- Extensive knowledge and understanding of Canadian Inuit issues, including working knowledge of Inuit land claims agreements and Inuit priorities related to Post-Secondary Education or Socio-Economic Development.
EXPERIENCE
- Minimum of two years of project or program management and/or coordination experience;
- Experience working with and coordinating multiple stakeholders.
EDUCATION
- A degree or diploma in a relevant discipline; a combination of education and experience may be considered.
OTHER INFORMATION
- Occasional travel and regular meetings;
- Politically sensitive issues may become stressful;
- Operational direction is provided by the Manager;
- Intensified timelines when workload is large.
BENEFITS
Conditional to ITK’s Human Resources Policies, you may be eligible for:
- Group Insurance
- RRSP Contributions
- Training Allowance
- Health and Wellness Allowance
- Relocation Allowance
- Vacation: Starting rate at 3 weeks per year
- Christmas Break (between Christmas and New Year)
APPLICANTS WHO ARE ENROLLED UNDER AN INUIT NUNANGAT LAND CLAIMS AGREEMENT
WILL BE GIVEN PRIORITY HIRING. WE ENCOURAGE APPLICANTS TO SELF-IDENTIFY.
Iqqanaijaaqtaarasuaqtut ilagijauqataullutik Inuit Nunanganni Nunalirinirnmut Angirutiusimajunut sivulliqpautauniaqtut iqqanaijaaqtaartitaujunnaqtunut. Ikajuqturpatsi iqqanaijaaqtaarasuaqataujusi nalunaiqsiqullusi ilagijauqataunitsinnik.
ᐃᖅᑲᓇᐃᔮᖅᑖᕋᓱᐊᖅᑐ ᐃᓚᒋᔭᐅᖃᑕᐅᓪᓗᑎᒃ ᐃᓄᐃᑦ ᓄᓇᖓᓐᓂ ᓄᓇᓕᕆᓂᕐᒧᑦ ᐊᖏᕈᑎᐅᓯᒪᔪᓄᑦ ᓯᕗᓪᓕᖅᐸᐅᑎᑕᐅᓂᐊᖅᑐᑦ ᐃᖅᑲᓇᐃᔮᖅᑖᕐᑎᑕᐅᔪᓐᓇᖅᑐᓄᑦ. ᐃᑲᔪᖅᑐᕐᐸᑦᓯ ᐃᖅᑲᓇᐃᔮᖅᑖᕋᓱᐊᖃᑕᐅᔪᓯ ᓇᓗᓇᐃᖅᓯᖁᓪᓗᓯ ᐃᓚᒋᔭᐅᖃᑕᐅᓂᑦᓯᓐᓂᒃ.
Location
Department
Employment Type
Deadline to apply
Ottawa, Ontario
Policy Advancement
Full Time, Indeterminate Position
Open, until filled.