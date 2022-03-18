Inuit Post-Secondary Education (IPSE) Project Coordinator

JOB SUMMARY

Under the general direction and supervision of the Manager, the IPSE Project Coordinator will assist in the co-ordination, design, development, implementation, and monitoring of the Inuit Post-Secondary Education’s work in advancing the attainment of post-secondary education for Inuit in Canada. The ideal candidate will be someone who is motivated to co-ordinate and assist in developing innovative and effective programs to support Inuit in achieving post-secondary education success.