Inuit Post-Secondary Education (IPSE) Project Coordinator

JOB SUMMARY

Under the general direction and supervision of the Manager, the IPSE Coordinator will assist in the co-ordination, design, development, implementation, and monitoring of the Inuit Post-Secondary Education’s work in advancing the attainment of post-secondary education for Inuit in Canada. The Coordinator will participate in the development of innovative and effective programs to support Inuit in achieving post-secondary education success.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

PLANNING & COORDINATION Coordinate and help plan for specific areas of responsibility;

Coordinate and facilitate partnerships with stakeholders;

Design and coordinate an annual student summit:

Coordinate and facilitate work with external contractors;

Participate in project working groups;

Assist in the development of work plans and budgets;

Assist in the preparation of funding proposals as required;

Contribute to the development of strategic, operational and project plans; and,

Manage projects to ensure completion of all activities as identified in the work plan. POLICY Monitor and analyse developing external trends, policies, programs and issues pertaining to Inuit post-secondary education;

Conduct internal consultation and external consultation with Inuit organizations as required;

Design and conduct regional consultations and research projects, as required; and,

Participate in the review and formulation of policies when required. COMMUNICATION Draft, edit and produce reports, studies, and other documents;

Coordinate with other ITK departments to prepare any media relations and promotion activities; and,

Work with Communications to develop A strong social medial presence for IPSE

Report on the annual student gathering. ADMINISTRATIVE Establish and maintain records and systems as required;

Serve as first point of contact for student inquiries and direct questions to appropriate agencies. KEY CONTACTS Represent ITK in meetings and conferences or on committees and working groups as assigned by the Manager. This will include thr IPSE Steering Committee as well as task forces or working groups.

Respond to student enquiries about post-secondary education opportunities and funding. Must be able to work both independently and co-operatively with a variety of individuals and groups, including government and land claim organizations;

Must be able to foster strong working relationships with relevant Federal and Provincial/Territorial Government departments and regional Inuit organizations.

QUALIFICATIONS

KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS

Self-motivated and self-directed;

Good organizational and analytical skills;

Must have excellent oral and written communication skills (primarily in English; Inuktitut/ Inuinnaqtun and/or French an asset);

Ability to work co-operatively with a variety of individuals and groups;

Sensitive to local, political and cultural aspirations;

Computer skills in Microsoft Office (Word, PowerPoint, Excel and Access), Internet e-mail;

Extensive knowledge and understanding of Canadian Inuit issues, including working knowledge of Inuit land claims agreements, governance structures, and Inuit priorities related to Post-Secondary Education or Socio-Economic Development;

Able to thoughtfully consult Inuit individuals, communities, and Inuit organizations regarding post-secondary education.

EXPERIENCE

Minimum of two years of project or program management and/or coordination experience;

Experience working with and coordinating multiple stakeholders.

EDUCATION

A degree or diploma in a relevant discipline; a combination of education and experience may be considered.

OTHER INFORMATION

Occasional travel and regular meetings;

Politically sensitive issues may become stressful;

Operational direction is provided by the Manager;

Intensified timelines when workload is large; and,

Frequent short-notice deadlines.

BENEFITS

Conditional to ITK’s Human Resources Policies, you may be eligible for:

Group Insurance

RRSP contributions

Training allowance

Health and wellness allowance

Relocation allowance

Vacation – starting out at 3 weeks/year

Xmas break (usually between Xmas and New Year)

Applicants who are a Beneficiary under a Land Claims Agreement will be given priority hiring. We encourage applicants to self-identify.

We would like to thank all applicants in advance for their interest in ITK; however, only those selected will be contacted.

