Inuit Post-Secondary Education
The Inuit Post-Secondary Education Program lays the groundwork for equity in post-secondary education for Inuit by creating the conditions necessary to improve attainment rates. It sets an ambitious goal to double the number of Inuit graduates of PSE programs over the next 10 years.
Increase direct financial support for Inuit students.
Increase indirect supports for Inuit students including academic training, counselling, health, and social supports.
Promote the benefits of PSE through community engagement.
National coordination to streamline, support, and monitor student success.
Values
Inuit-driven, student-centred approach
Equitable access for students, regardless of where they live
Inuit-specific process
IPSE Secretariat
National Coordination for Inuit Post-Secondary Education
Contact the IPSE Secretariat for general information about the program at [email protected].
Partner Organizations
News
National Inuit Post-Secondary Education Strategy
