Inuit Post-Secondary Education

The Inuit Post-Secondary Education Program lays the groundwork for equity in post-secondary education for Inuit by creating the conditions necessary to improve attainment rates. It sets an ambitious goal to double the number of Inuit graduates of PSE programs over the next 10 years.

Four Main Areas of Action

Increase direct financial support for Inuit students.
Increase indirect supports for Inuit students including academic training, counselling, health, and social supports.
Promote the benefits of PSE through community engagement.
National coordination to streamline, support, and monitor student success.

Values

Inuit-driven, student-centred approach
Equitable access for students, regardless of where they live
Inuit-specific process

IPSE Secretariat

National Coordination for Inuit Post-Secondary Education

Contact the IPSE Secretariat for general information about the program at [email protected].

Partner Organizations

Inuvialuit Regional Corporation

Email Partner

Makivik Corporation

Email Partner

Nunatsiavut Government

Email Partner

Kitikmeot Inuit Association (Nunavut)

Email Partner

Kivalliq Inuit Association (Nunavut)

Email Partner

Kakivak Association (Nunavut)

Email Partner

