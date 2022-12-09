Inuit Recognition Award and Northern Travel Awards for 2022 announced at ArcticNet

December 8, 2022, Toronto, Ontario – Every year, members of the ArcticNet Inuit Research Management Committee honour an Inuk nominee who is committed to meaningful Inuit involvement in Arctic research. This year’s award was presented to Jean Allen of Iqaluit.

Allen, who received her award and prize money at ArcticNet’s Annual Scientific Meeting gala Dec. 8, is a Senior Research Advisor with Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. She has devoted her research career to advancing numerous human health-related projects, most notably her long-term advisory and policy contributions to the Northern Contaminants Program.

Allen’s commitment to Inuit self-determination in research has guided her life’s work. Creating new processes and approaches to research requires an awareness of time and place that is creative, respectful and resourceful. Her advice and knowledge are consistent in a complex research policy environment. She is a consensus-building leader who has a reputation for humility and quiet confidence, mixing the best of Inuit culture and western science.

“Jean Allen’s service to advancing Inuit-determined research is a gift to Inuit Nunangat and to Canada,” said ITK President Natan Obed. “We are grateful for her work, not only towards improving the health and wellbeing of Inuit, but in transforming policies and processes to ensure Inuit priorities are identified and pursued. We congratulate Jean Allen on this well-deserved recognition.”

Allen’s list of contributions and accomplishments is long and comprehensive. She was part of the development of ITK’s National Inuit Strategy on Research, the Qanuippitaa? National Inuit Health Survey, a Nunavut-led Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) grant for Nutrition, Food Security and Climate Change, and a CIHR Strategy on Patient-Oriented Research in Nunavut.

“Her dedication to Inuit wellbeing and prosperity shines through her work. Her involvement with Inuit and the communities has really helped Inuit self-governance in research grow,” said James Bolt, former NTI Inuit Research Advisor.

“Jean has always been an advocate for mobilizing impactful Inuit-centric research polices,” said Jenn Parrot, Director of Innovation, Inuvialuit Science and Climate Change at the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation.“She has supported countless initiatives which have resulted in stronger Inuit voices and great equity across Inuit Nunangat. Her thoughtful approach and genuine passion has resulted in a significant shift in the way arctic research is conducted.”

The Inuit Research Management Committee also gives out Northern Travel Awards to help defray the costs for Inuit in Inuit Nunangat who want to attend the Annual Scientific Meeting. This year’s winners are

Richard Maggo, Nain, Nunatsiavut

David Wolfrey, Rigolet, Nunatsiavut

Ricky Moorehouse, Inukjuak, Nunavik

Jimmy Jararuse, Kangiqsualujjuaq, Nunavik

River Autut, Iqaluit, Nunavut

Jessica Norris, Inuvik, Inuvialuit Settlement Region

Celina Wolki, Paulatuk, Inuvialuit Settlement Region

