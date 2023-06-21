Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami Celebrates National Indigenous Peoples Day

June 21, 2023 – OTTAWA, Ontario

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, the national representational organization for Inuit in Canada, is celebrating National Indigenous Peoples Day this year by joining the Métis National Council at 100 Wellington Street in Ottawa. It is one of the only times the space will be open to the public before it closes this fall for long-term redevelopment to become a permanent gathering space for Inuit, Métis and First Nations.

“National Indigenous Peoples Day is an opportunity to share our stories with Canadians in Ottawa and across the country,” said Natan Obed, President of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami. “I would like to especially recognize the celebrations taking place throughout Inuit Nunangat, the Inuit homeland. On this day, we celebrate our vibrant traditions, and we call on all Canadians to learn more about us and the rich contributions our people have made to Canada.”

President Obed will also take part in a special ceremony at Rideau Hall to recognize Inuit, Métis and First Nations honour recipients who could not be recognized in person during the pandemic. Special congratulations go out to Pita Aatami, Officer of the Order of Canada; Charlie Kakotok Evalik, Officer of the Order of Canada; Nancy Uqquujuq Karetak-Lindell, Officer of the Order of Canada; and Julia Ogina, Recipient of the Meritorious Service Medal (Civil Division).

In Ottawa, a temporary exhibit is on display at 100 Wellington Street, which has only been open to viewing by members of the public once before – during Winterlude 2023. The space will close for long-term redevelopment this fall. In 2017, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that the space would become a permanent space for Inuit, Métis and First Nations.

Where: 100 Wellington Street, Ottawa

When: Wednesday June 21, 2023, 10 am to 4 pm

Media Inquiries:

ITK Media

[email protected]

613-292-4482