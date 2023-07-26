Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami ready to work with new federal Cabinet

July 26, 2023 – Ottawa, Ontario

ITK looks forward to working with new and returning members of federal Cabinet to advance Inuit priorities and bring about substantive equality for Inuit in Canada. We are ready to introduce new Ministers to the Inuit Crown Partnership Committee and help build on its success.

Tunngasugit to all new Ministers, in particular, Gary Anandasangaree as the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, Arif Virani as Minister of Justice, Sean Fraser as Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, Dominic LeBlanc as Minister of Public Safety, Bill Blair as Minister of National Defence, Pascale St.-Onge as Minister of Canadian Heritage, and Diane Lebouthillier as Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard.

Nakkumek for your service to those who are leaving Cabinet or who are taking on other portfolios. Special thanks to David Lametti, outgoing Minister of Justice, and Marc Miller, former Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and now Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, whose dedication to Inuit wellbeing has been critical to our work over the past several years.