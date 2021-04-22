Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami Welcomes New Climate Change Targets

April 22, 2021 — Inuit welcome today’s announcement by the federal government on an enhanced emissions reduction target under the Paris Agreement.

Inuit Nunangat is at the forefront of climate change and Inuit are already adapting to a changing landscape including sea ice loss, permafrost thaw, and coastal erosion. This impacts all aspects of Inuit life – including our infrastructure, water supply, food systems, and livelihoods. In 2019, ITK launched the National Inuit Climate Change Strategy, which outlines priority areas for Inuit. We look forward to continuing engagement with the federal government on climate decision-making within Inuit Nunangat.

There is no greater threat than climate change, and ITK applauds Canada for taking action on this Earth Day.