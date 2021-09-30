ITK 2020-2021 Annual Report

ITK is pleased to present our 2020-2021 Annual Report and our 2020-2021 Audited Financial Statements.
The Annual Report provides an update on ITK’s strategic priorities set out in the 2020-2023 Strategy and Action Plan.
75 Albert Street,
Suite 1101 Ottawa,
Ontario K1P 5E7 Canada
Phone: 1 (613) 238-8181
Toll-Free (Canada): 1 (866) 262-8181
Fax: 1 (613) 234-1991
