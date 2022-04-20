April 20, 2022 – Ottawa, Ontario

The Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami Board of Directors met today in Ottawa. They discussed the Quebec Court of Appeal’s February opinion on the constitutional validity of An Act respecting First Nations, Inuit and Métis children, youth and families, and the subsequent appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada. The Board directed ITK to seek intervenor status to ensure the Act is implemented in keeping with the intent of the co-development process, and the federal government’s promises to Inuit.

The Board discussed the recent federal budget and voted on two resolutions to increase data capacity across Inuit Nunangat. They agreed to allocate $4 million in federal funding from Budget 2021 for an Inuit Data Strategy, money which will flow to ITK, ICC Canada and to each of the four regions to develop regional data strategies. Members also voted in favour of an agreement among ITK and regional organizations to collectively manage data gathered in the Qanuippitaa? National Inuit Health Survey.

ITK President Natan Obed shared with members an update from his recent trip to the Vatican, where Pope Francis apologized to Indigenous people for the Catholic Church’s role in the residential school system. Over the day-long meeting, members also heard updates on Inuit health initiatives, including a guide ITK has created for families navigating the Inuit Child First Initiative, as well as the co-development of distinctions-based Indigenous health legislation, which will prioritize Inuit self-determination in the delivery of health services.

Board members will participate in a meeting of the Inuit-Crown Partnership Committee tomorrow, April 21, co-chaired by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Obed. ITK’s Board of Directors will meet next in June 2022.