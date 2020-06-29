ITK Board of Directors Meets by Videoconference

Members of the Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami Board of Directors gathered by videoconference on June 26 for a regularly scheduled meeting. They last met in December 2019. The board discussed progress on federal legislation to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous and implementing the Calls to Justice of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Women and Girls.

They also discussed continuing work at the national level to break down the systemic barriers that perpetuate racism against Inuit, Indigenous people and the Black community.

“I am pleased that Inuit leadership was able to gather virtually, with representatives of Inuit Land Claims organizations joining from their regions throughout Inuit Nunangat. This is the first time that the ITK Board of Directors has held a regular meeting by videoconference and I am glad that we were able to continue to advance our work amid the travel restrictions imposed during the pandemic to keep our communities safe,” said ITK President Natan Obed.