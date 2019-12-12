ITK Board of Directors Meets in Ottawa, Approves Regional Allocation Funding Model

December 12, 2019, Ottawa, Ontario – The Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami Board of Directors met this week in Ottawa and advanced discussions on a number of issues ranging from implementation of federal legislation to food security to ITK’s strategic plan for the next three years.

The board voted to approve a general funding formula to flow federal budget investments to Inuit regional organizations on priority areas. This decision was followed by funding allocation decisions for Inuit post-secondary education, and to support the ongoing implementation of the National Inuit Suicide Prevention Strategy.

Members also passed a resolution endorsing a United Nations General Assembly resolution expected to pass next week proclaiming an International Decade of Indigenous Languages from 2022-2032. They thanked Aluki Kotierk, President of Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated, for her service as Secretary Treasurer of ITK, and welcomed Duane Smith, Chair and CEO of Inuvialuit Regional Corporation, to the role.

The meeting was attended by the following members of ITK Board of Directors:

Aluki Kotierk, President of Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated

Charlie Watt Sr., President of Makivik Corporation

Duane Smith, Chair and CEO of Inuvialuit Regional Corporation, ITK Secretary Treasurer

Johannes Lampe, President of Nunatsiavut

Natan Obed, President of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami

The meeting was also attended by the representatives of permanent participants: