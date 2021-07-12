ITK Board of Directors Meets Virtually and Welcomes new NIYC President

July 13, 2021

The ITK Board of Directors met virtually June 29-30 and welcomed Brian Pottle, the new President of the National Inuit Youth Council. The Board participated in a planned review of the ITK General Regional Allocation Funding Formula, as intended when the formula was approved in 2019. The formula, based on a 35% base and 65% per capita allocation, has been used to inform Inuit decision making related to funding received, including through the COVID-19 Indigenous Community Support Fund.

The Board determined that data collection for the Qanuippitaa? National Inuit Health Survey (QNIHS) will be staggered across the four regions for the first round of data collection. Both the Inuvialuit Settlement Region and Nunatsiavut are aiming to begin in late 2021, while Nunavik will start in 2022 and Nunavut in 2023. The staggered timeline allows regions to develop the capacity they need to implement this first-of-its-kind survey. Staggered data collection across regions also offers opportunities for inter-regional learning and collaboration throughout the first round of the QNIHS. Regions plan to align data collection for the second round.

The Board supported the creation of an ITK Marine Committee to inform the policies and management of the Arctic marine ecosystem, which supports the rights, health, economy and wellbeing of Inuit across Inuit Nunangat. The Committee will serve as the Inuit caucus for the Fisheries and Oceans Canada and Canadian Coast Guard Arctic Region Committee, and as one of its first priorities, it will work to finalize the governance framework associated with the new Arctic Region through the Inuit Crown Partnership Committee.

Finally, the Board decided that the Inuit Post-Secondary Education (IPSE) Secretariat, created in 2020, will remain with ITK. The Secretariat was to become a standalone organization by 2022 with responsibility for administering indirect supports for Inuit students including academic training, counselling, health, and social supports. Since that time, Inuit land claims organizations determined that regional organizations would take on administration and delivery of both direct and indirect student supports. The Secretariat will continue in its national coordination role, as well as developing data management tools, supporting regional capacity development and national student outreach.

The Board will convene again in September for their next scheduled meeting, as well as ITK’s Annual General Meeting.