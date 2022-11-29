ITK Board of Directors Meet, Discuss Way Forward on Federal Distinctions-based Indigenous Health Legislation

November 29, 2022 – Montreal, Quebec

The Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami Board of Directors met November 28 in Montreal. Leaders discussed work towards the co-development of federal distinctions-based Indigenous health legislation and provided direction on how to best inform Inuit-specific input, with an emphasis on self-determination.

ITK has undertaken a series of engagement sessions, as well as a review of applicable health-related federal, provincial and territorial legislation, research on patient-centric healthcare delivery with respect to Inuit living within and outside of Inuit Nunangat, a review of health transfer agreements and regional funding, and a review and analysis of applicable gaps in the delivery of healthcare services. A round of thematic discussions to set expectations for co-development will begin in early 2023.

Members also discussed a Budget 2022 commitment of $300 million over five years to co-develop an Indigenous Urban Rural and Northern Housing Strategy. The Board called for a stronger role for Inuit in the co-development process to ensure a distinctions-based strategy.

Board members voted to allocate more than $750,000 in federal funding among the four regional Inuit organizations for co-development of distinctions-based long-term and continuing care options for Inuit. ITK has been working with Indigenous Services Canada to co-create a long-term care continuum of health and social services for Inuit at all stages of life, including seniors, people living with disabilities and chronic illness, and others.

Members also voted to endorse work to develop a national Inuit identification card. A new National Inuit Identification Committee will engage internally among the four Inuit land claims organizations, as well as with the federal government and potential contractors. The goal is to develop federally recognized ID for Inuit that takes into account barriers to procuring other forms of ID.