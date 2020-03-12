ITK Calls for Special Consideration for Inuit as a COVID-19 High-Risk Group

Thursday March 12, 2020 – Ottawa, Ontario

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami is calling for Inuit to be considered a special, high-risk group in federal response planning and implementation regarding COVID-19. This is to ensure that the unique vulnerabilities of Inuit and potential severe negative outcomes from both illness and services disruption in Inuit communities are addressed in federal response planning and implementation.

Inuit are a high-risk group in general for respiratory infections, including tuberculosis. Long-standing social and economic inequities mean that Inuit communities could be disproportionately affected by COVID-19 and should be a priority for allocation of resources.

The remote location of Inuit communities and dependence on southern referral centres create a complex dynamic for Inuit access to health care. The reliance on southern centres for intensive care and laboratory services could limit access to health care for Inuit if these centres become overwhelmed with patients from their own jurisdictions.

However, the relative isolation of Inuit Nunangat will not protect Inuit communities from the effects of COVID-19. Lack of infrastructure makes it difficult to separate the ill from the well in Inuit communities. Inuit must travel out of their communities for most of their health care. Prolonged disruptions in travel could have severe detrimental effects on the health, economy and wellbeing of the community and community members.

Response planning at a national level must also consider the impact of poverty in already vulnerable communities, and the inability of most Inuit families to stock up on basic goods. The high dependence of Inuit communities on limited routes for provisions makes them vulnerable to shortages of crucial items if a high degree of disease transmission in the south causes transport delays or shortages.

ITK expects that a promised Inuit-specific allocation to support Inuit COVID-19 prevention and mitigation within the Government of Canada’s $1 billion national commitment will be clarified shortly. ITK has also called for the Hon. Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services, to become a full participant in the Cabinet committee on COVID-19. ITK President Natan Obed will take part in a meeting with the Prime Minister related to COVID-19 later this week.

ITK is continuing to monitor the situation via daily updates from the Government of Canada, and is in contact with the Medical Officers of Health in all regions of Inuit Nunangat through our Inuit Public Health Task Group. We will continue to update decision-making based on the best possible evidence, and in coordination with Inuit regions.