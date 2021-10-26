ITK Congratulates New Federal Cabinet

October 26, 2021 – Ottawa, Ontario

ITK congratulates all members of cabinet recognized today during this morning’s formal ceremony at Rideau Hall. The ceremony itself reflected a new phase of the Inuit-Crown relationship, with Ministers being sworn in by our Inuk Governor General, the Hon. Mary May Simon. ITK looks forward to continuing the productive work of the Inuit-Crown Partnership Committee with a new co-chair in Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller. We welcome the Ministers who are entering cabinet, those moving to new portfolios, and those continuing their excellent work in existing portfolios. We also thank outgoing Ministers for their service. Together with our Board of Directors, we look forward to working together to advance our shared priorities to achieve social equity and wellness among Inuit.