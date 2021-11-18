ITK Congratulates Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok

November 17, 2021 – Ottawa, Ontario

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami President Natan Obed congratulates P.J. Akeeagok on being elected Premier of Nunavut.

Premier Akeeagok was elected during a secret ballot by members of the legislative assembly. He was chosen as MLA for Iqaluit-Niaqunnguu during the 2021 Nunavut General Election on Oct. 25 and earned 84 per cent of the vote in his constituency.

Prior to the election, Premier Akeeagok worked for seven years as president of the Qikiqtani Inuit Association.

We at ITK look forward to working with Premier Akeeagok and wish him the best in his new role.