ITK Halts Travel, Continues to Advocate for Unique Inuit Needs Related to COVID-19

Monday March 16, 2020 – Ottawa, Ontario

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami is taking preventative measures in accordance with the COVID-19 recommendations of the Public Health Agency of Canada, Public Health Ontario, Ottawa Public Health, and public health agencies throughout Inuit Nunangat.

All public events and working group meetings have been postponed or cancelled. All non-essential duty travel has been cancelled and we are taking steps to schedule meetings by teleconference and videoconference where possible. All staff will be working from home as of March 18. If you need to reach a member of the ITK staff, please consult our staff directory.

On March 6, ITK President Natan Obed spoke with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as well as Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller, and Chief Public Health Officer Teresa Tam. He received confirmation that the health, social and economic needs of Inuit are being considered in federal COVID-19 planning and implementation, and that the funding earmarked to help Indigenous communities prepare for and address the situation can be scaled to meet community needs.

President Obed asked for assurance that Inuit in Inuit Nunangat would not experience reduced access to health care should an outbreak of COVID-19 occur in any of the southern referral centres upon which our communities rely. He also expressed concern that given the experience of Inuit related to tuberculosis and other respiratory illnesses, Inuit could encounter susceptibility to COVID-19 that is currently unknown.

ITK continues to work at a national level to ensure that special considerations are in place for the unique vulnerabilities of Inuit. Our office receives daily updates from the Government in Canada will engage with federal decision makers through the Inuit Public Health Task Group, which has representation from Inuit land claims organizations as well as Medical Officers of Health in Inuit regions.