ITK Identifies 15 priorities for 2021 Federal Election

August 24, 2021 – Ottawa, Ontario

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami is calling on the next federal government to advance Inuit solutions to a range of issues through strong Inuit-Crown partnership that respects and supports Inuit self-determination and governance.

Inuit Nunangat encompasses nearly one-third of Canada’s landmass, its entire Arctic coastline, and significant offshore areas. At a time of renewed focus on reconciliation, bringing Inuit Nunangat into Canada should be central to the platform of every national party in this election.

In ITK Priorities for Election 2021, ITK calls on the next federal government to take action in the following areas:

Inuit Nunangat Policy: Prioritize the completion of the policy with ITK and implement it within the first three months of taking office.

Inuit-led suicide prevention measures: Make major new investments in the factors that protect against suicide risk, such as housing, shelters and addictions treatment centres.

Food security among Inuit: Advance actions identified in the Inuit Nunangat Food Security Strategy, released in June 2021

Infrastructure and housing: Pledge major new and sustained investment in Inuit Nunangat to uphold Canada’s human rights obligations and support economic development.

COVID-19 relief and poverty reduction: Build upon existing COVID-19 relief measures and introduce new poverty reduction measures.

Missing and murdered Inuit women and girls: Develop legislation to address violence experienced by Indigenous peoples and provide resources to encourage community-coordinated responses to violence.

Tuberculosis elimination: Mobilize renewed federal leadership to coordinate the range of measures needed to address the factors driving high rates of TB, including substandard housing and poverty.

Implementation of Inuit Land Claims Agreements: Partner with Inuit Land Claims Organizations to establish a Modern Treaties Implementation Review Commission as an adjunct office within the Office of the Auditor General.

Legislative implementation: Prioritize implementation of An Act Respecting First Nations, Inuit and Metis Children, Youth and Families, and An Act Respecting the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Distinctions-based health legislation: Commit to tabling a bill by spring 2022

Climate change: Advance actions identified in the National Inuit Climate Change Strategy, including supporting coordinated climate policy that improves Inuit quality of life.

Education and Inuktut: Play a leadership role in measures that support primary and secondary educational attainment among Inuit.

Inuit self-determination in research: Support Inuit self-determination in research as articulated in the National Inuit Strategy on Research.

100 Wellington/Indigenous Peoples Space: Commit to opening this facility by June 2022

Reconciliation within the FPTI relationship: Play a leadership role in developing productive intergovernmental relationships that include Inuit as full participants along with provincial and territorial governments.