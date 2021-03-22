ITK is pleased to share our 2021 pre-budget submission. This pre-budget submission is an update to our 2020 pre-budget submission as there was no federal budget in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The update focuses on infrastructure and related vulnerabilities to Inuit health and economic security caused by profound infrastructure gaps throughout Inuit Nunangat that have been underscored by the pandemic. It calls for the application of an Inuit Nunangat fiscal policy, building on the progress made in the past four federal budgets.

ITK Pre-Budget Submission 2021