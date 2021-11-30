ITK Pre-Budget Submission 2022

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami’s 2022 pre-budget submission focuses on the importance of deep investments in specific priority areas that will have cascading benefits across the whole of Inuit society. Inuit Nunangat experiences a crippling housing crisis and the highest documented prevalence of food insecurity of any Indigenous people living in a developed country. These negatively impact on health and safety, education, employment, economic development, cultural continuity and our ability to make joint progress on a shared commitment to eliminate tuberculosis across Inuit Nunangat by 2030. For the 2022-2023 fiscal year, ITK seeks the inclusion of Inuit-specific priorities in the federal budget that advance the achievement of principles and priorities identified in the Inuit Nunangat Declaration on Inuit-Crown Partnership.