ITK Pre-Budget Submission 2023

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami’s 2023 pre-budget submission focuses on specific high-priority areas that align with Government commitments, policies and initiatives as well as current Ministerial mandate letters. It builds upon meaningful investments in previous budgets while advocating for further funding to close major outstanding gaps. Inuit-specific investments contained within an Inuit-specific section of the Budget are requested as below:

Infrastructure – $75.1 billion over 35 years for a portfolio of 115 projects amounting to $55.3 billion in capital over 10 years and approximately $793.7 million annually for operations and maintenance for the next 25 years

Food Security Inuit Nunangat Food Security Strategy – $100 million over 4 years Inuit Nunangat School Food Program – $1.66 billion over 15 years

Tuberculosis Elimination – $131.6 million over 7 years

Inuktut – $1 billion over 10 years

Research – $30 million over 5 years