The ITK-RCMP Work Plan is the starting point of a collaborative relationship between the RCMP and Inuit at the national level to address gaps and priorities in policing, with the goal of building transparency and trust. Progress on this workplan will be reported and monitored through regular meetings of the two organizations.

ITK-RCMP Pilirianut Parnautiliarisimajangit

ᐃᓄᐃᑦ ᑕᐱᕇᑦ ᑲᓇᑕᒥ-ᐸᓖᓯᒃᑯᑦ (RCMP) ᐱᓕᕆᖃᑎᒌᖕᓂᖏᓐᓄᑦ ᐸᕐᓇᐅᑎᓕᐊᖑᓯᒪᔪᑦ

Plan de travail ITK-GRC