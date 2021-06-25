ITK Statement on the Discovery of Unmarked Graves in Saskatchewan

June 25, 2021 – Ottawa

Inuit grieve with members of the Cowessess First Nation, the families of the 751 souls discovered near the former Marieval Indian Residential School, and survivors of the residential school system in Canada this week upon the unfathomable findings of unmarked graves in Saskatchewan. We thank Chief Cadmus Delorme and his team for their tremendous courage. We offer our condolences for their loss, and strength to undertake the work that lies ahead.

Inuit share a profound sadness with all Canadians, and with First Nations across Canada who are uncovering these long buried truths. These truths are heartbreaking for those just learning about the sheer brutality of the residential school system. For families and survivors, and all Indigenous people, every discovery, each child uncovered, contributes to the weight of the trauma we bear. At this time of collective grief and sorrow we urge increased momentum towards reconciliation through implementation of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada’s Calls to Action.