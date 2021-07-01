ITK Statement on July 1

Ottawa – July 1, 2021

Inuit Tapiriiit Kanatami joins Inuit across this land in marking July 1 in solemn reflection of the work that we must still undertake with Canada to achieve reconciliation. We grieve for each child lost to the residential school system and lament the devastating impacts that continue to ripple through every generation.

On this day we honour all Canadian children and recognize how precious they are. We draw strength from our ancestors and the rich culture we have inherited from them. We support each other in reliving the pain of all we have lost. We carry this legacy with us, and we share it with all Canadians so that all Canadians may help shoulder this burden and join us in building a country that we can celebrate together.

To learn more about our Canada, check out these resources:

Inuvialuit Final Agreement 101

Kappiataittut/Fearless

Napagunnaqullusi/So That You Can Stand

Inuttitut word of the day

Inuit Nunangat Taimannganit

Indigenous Peoples Atlas of Canada (Inuit)