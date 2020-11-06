ITK Welcomes COVID-19 Support for Inuit Childcare Centres

November 6, 2020–Ottawa, Ontario

ITK welcomes the announcement of $10.9 million to ensure the continued availability of early learning and childcare programs and services for Inuit during the pandemic, and support COVID-19 safety measures to protect children and families. The pandemic has emphasized the critical role of Early Childhood Educators and a strong childcare sector in a healthy economy. These essential workers have returned to a high risk work environment through the pandemic to ensure families in their communities have access to care and much-needed resources.

The funding is being flowed to Inuit organizations as follows:

Nunatsiavut Government: $1.153 million

Kativik Regional Government: $2.758 million

Nunavut (QIA, KivIA, KitIA): $5.544 million

Inuvialuit Regional Corporation : $1.305 million

It also includes $143,010 for the Inuuqatigiit Centre for Inuit Children, Youth and Families in Ottawa.

This is one-time emergency funding that is in addition to existing funding for Indigenous early learning and childcare programs. In September 2019, ITK, along with the Assembly of First Nations and the Metis National Council, participated in the federal government announcement of the Indigenous ELCC Transformation Initiative, which is contributing $1.7 billion over 10 years through a new partnership model with First Nations, Inuit and the Metis Nation.