ITK Welcomes Return of Trudeau Government

September 21, 2021 – Ottawa, Ontario

ITK extends warmest congratulations to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his reelection last night and for the confidence demonstrated at the polls for a strong minority government and a collaborative and ambitious multi-party system. Inuit look forward to continuing our productive working relationship with the federal government and advancing the Inuit-Crown relationship, including the shared priority areas identified by the Inuit Crown Partnership Committee. In line with our priorities for the election, we call on the government to prioritize completion of an Inuit Nunangat Policy in partnership with ITK, and to adopt and implement it within the first three months of taking office. We also look forward to contributing as full participants to a promised First Ministers Meeting related to Indigenous issues and reconciliation.