ITK Youth Leadership Employment Program

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami has created a new program to train and engage Inuit youth aged 18-30.

ITK’s Youth Leadership Employment Program will run for four months in 2022 and again over the next two years. It will give each cohort an introduction to policy advancement, communications and research work at ITK’s headquarters in Ottawa.

“Inuit youth may not know exactly what career they wish to pursue. But Inuit society needs us to have progressive skills so that we can help build a more prosperous future for our communities and our people,” said Tracy Sarazin, Senior Director of Corporate Services at ITK.

“The Youth Leadership Employment Program is designed to help an initial cohort of six youth grow and develop as a group through a range of new tasks, learning experiences and excursions. We can provide a safe environment for Inuit who would like to try out the different roles that we offer as an organization.”

Applicants can live anywhere in Canada. Successful candidates will be paid competitive wages. Relocation support and accommodation for the duration of the program are available. Applicants do not need to be enrolled as students to apply.

Interested candidates are asked to submit a resume and cover letter by April 15, 2022. More information is available at www.itk.ca/youth-leadership-employment-program-multiple-positions

To schedule an interview:

[email protected]