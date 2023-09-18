July 13, 2023

Location
Ottawa, ON
Resolutions
|Number
|Title
|Minutes
|B23-07-01
|Approval of Agenda
|https://www.itk.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/20230713-ITK-BoD-Resolution-B23-07-01-Approval-of-Agenda.pdf
|B23-07-02
|Approval of Minutes
|https://www.itk.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/20230713-ITK-BoD-Resolution-B23-07-02-Approval-of-Minutes.pdf
|B23-07-03
|Bill C-29 National Council on Reconciliation
|https://www.itk.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/20230713-ITK-BoD-Resolution-B23-07-03-National-Council-Reconciliation.pdf
|B23-07-04
|Funding Allocations for the 2023-2026 Tuberculosis Elimination Fund
|https://www.itk.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/20230713-ITK-BoD-Resolution-B23-07-04-TBE-Budget-2023-FundingAllocation.pdf
|B23-07-05
|Funding Allocations for the 2023-2027 FNIHB Data Capacity Funding
|https://www.itk.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/20230713-ITK-BoD-Resolution-B23-07-05-FNIHB-Data-Funding-Allocation.pdf
|B23-07-06
|Funding Allocations for Inuit Climate Leadership Agenda 2022-25
|https://www.itk.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/20230713-ITK-BoD-Resolution-B23-07-06-Climate-ICLFundingAllocation.pdf
|B23-07-07
|Funding Allocations for the Inuit Early Learning and Child Care Funding from the 2020 Fall Economic Statement, Budget 2021, and the continuation of the Framework and theTranformative Action Fund
|https://www.itk.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/20230713-ITK-BoD-Resolution-B23-07-07-IELCC-Funding-Allocations.pdf
|B23-07-08
|Adjournment
|https://www.itk.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/20230713-ITK-BoD-Resolution-B23-07-08-Adjournment.pdf