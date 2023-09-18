 Skip to main content
search
Board of Directors Resolutions

July 13, 2023

Location

Ottawa, ON

Resolutions
NumberTitleMinutes
B23-07-01Approval of Agendahttps://www.itk.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/20230713-ITK-BoD-Resolution-B23-07-01-Approval-of-Agenda.pdf
B23-07-02Approval of Minuteshttps://www.itk.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/20230713-ITK-BoD-Resolution-B23-07-02-Approval-of-Minutes.pdf
B23-07-03Bill C-29 National Council on Reconciliationhttps://www.itk.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/20230713-ITK-BoD-Resolution-B23-07-03-National-Council-Reconciliation.pdf
B23-07-04Funding Allocations for the 2023-2026 Tuberculosis Elimination Fundhttps://www.itk.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/20230713-ITK-BoD-Resolution-B23-07-04-TBE-Budget-2023-FundingAllocation.pdf
B23-07-05Funding Allocations for the 2023-2027 FNIHB Data Capacity Fundinghttps://www.itk.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/20230713-ITK-BoD-Resolution-B23-07-05-FNIHB-Data-Funding-Allocation.pdf
B23-07-06Funding Allocations for Inuit Climate Leadership Agenda 2022-25https://www.itk.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/20230713-ITK-BoD-Resolution-B23-07-06-Climate-ICLFundingAllocation.pdf
B23-07-07Funding Allocations for the Inuit Early Learning and Child Care Funding from the 2020 Fall Economic Statement, Budget 2021, and the continuation of the Framework and theTranformative Action Fundhttps://www.itk.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/20230713-ITK-BoD-Resolution-B23-07-07-IELCC-Funding-Allocations.pdf
B23-07-08Adjournmenthttps://www.itk.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/20230713-ITK-BoD-Resolution-B23-07-08-Adjournment.pdf
Next Post