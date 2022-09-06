JOB SUMMARY

Under the general direction and supervision of the Director, Inuit Qaujisarvingat, the Librarian-Archivist will manage and further develop the ITK Library, a specialized research library based at ITK that provides access to a range of materials including Inuit-specific research, workshop reports, government documents, periodicals and journals, works of fiction, children’s books, curriculum kits, audio-visual records, key reference materials, and corporate archival holdings.

The Librarian-Archivist is responsible for all aspects of library operations and administration, including cataloguing, collection development, circulation, reference and instruction. In addition, the Librarian-Archivist will carry out the short- and long-term planning for the management of ITK archival holdings.

The Librarian-Archivist will work independently and in collaboration with ITK colleagues to develop priorities and strategic partnerships for the ITK Library in support of ITK’s broader mandate, and to improve access and ensure effective use of Inuit-specific knowledge and information by ITK staff and regional organizations.