JOB SUMMARY
Under the general direction and supervision of the Director, Inuit Qaujisarvingat, the Librarian-Archivist will manage and further develop the ITK Library, a specialized research library based at ITK that provides access to a range of materials including Inuit-specific research, workshop reports, government documents, periodicals and journals, works of fiction, children’s books, curriculum kits, audio-visual records, key reference materials, and corporate archival holdings.
The Librarian-Archivist is responsible for all aspects of library operations and administration, including cataloguing, collection development, circulation, reference and instruction. In addition, the Librarian-Archivist will carry out the short- and long-term planning for the management of ITK archival holdings.
The Librarian-Archivist will work independently and in collaboration with ITK colleagues to develop priorities and strategic partnerships for the ITK Library in support of ITK’s broader mandate, and to improve access and ensure effective use of Inuit-specific knowledge and information by ITK staff and regional organizations.
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES
COLLECTIONS MANAGEMENT
- Strong technical skills related to library cataloguing, including experience creating MARC records
- Experience in the appraisal, acquisition, and preservation of special collections material;
- Experience in the use of automated systems, including bibliographic systems;
- Familiarity with library classification and knowledge organization principles;
- Current knowledge of digitization, digital projects, and digital repositories;
- Pertinent knowledge in the area of collections development for special collections libraries;
- Familiarity with the Copyright Act, Canadian Official Languages Act, and intellectual property rights, specifically as they relate to Indigenous knowledge;
- Experience facilitating reference interactions and delivering information on demand; and
- This is primarily a librarian position but experience with archival description and archives management is considered an asset
MANAGERIAL AND OVERSIGHT
- Experience in developing, implementing, assessing, and evaluating policy and procedures for libraries, archives, and special collections;
- Strong project management, prioritization, and time-management skills;
- Demonstrated management aptitude and ability to train and supervise others, including student interns;
- Sound judgment and discretion when evaluating information (demonstrates sensitivity to context and privacy);
- Ability to work effectively in team-based/consultative settings as well as autonomously.
ADMINISTRATION
- Draft, edit and produce;
- Disseminate relevant information;
- Coordinate the management of projects from start to finish, including budget monitoring, consultation activities, working group/committee work, , communications, and various reporting requirements;
- Establish and maintain policy, research records and systems as required; and
- Make project and program recommendations to the Director.
REPRESENTATION
- Represent ITK in meetings and conferences or on committees and working groups as assigned by the Director. This could include task forces or working groups struck from time to time with Government/Territorial/Provincial departments and Inuit organizations.
ADDITIONAL
- Previous experience working with northern communities; familiarity and sensitivities to Inuit culture and knowledge-models;
- Excellent written, verbal, and interpersonal communications and negotiations skills;
- Knowledge of Indigenous research methodologies, systematic literature review, scholarly information and research methods;
- Demonstrated ability to adapt to new technologies quickly and effectively;
- Ability to translate feedback from stakeholders into actions that deliver value;
- Demonstrated success in prioritizing among multiple competing assignments or projects; and,
- Other duties as assigned.
QUALIFICATIONS
KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS
- Team player, self-motivated and directed;
- Good organizational and time management skills;
- Ability to work co-operatively with a variety of individuals and groups;
- Sound problem solving and analytical skills;
- Ability to understand and interpret policy; and,
- Must have excellent oral and written communication skills (primarily in English; Inuktitut and/or French an asset).
EXPERIENCE
- Two to five years of professional experience in the field of library and/or archival management.
- An additional degree or an equivalent combination of education and work experience, in Inuit and Indigenous studies is considered an asset.
- English essential. Knowledge of Inuktitut is an asset.
EDUCATION
- Any combination of education and experience, providing the required skills and knowledge for successful performance is present.
- Preferred: Master of Library and Information Studies (MLIS) or a Master of Archival Studies (MAS). Other background in a library, archives or cultural centre may be considered.
OTHER INFORMATION
- Office environment: frequent use of computer and telephone;
- Regular meetings;
- Operational direction is provided by the Supervisor;
- Could undertake extensive travel and meetings;
- Consequence of error will impact on operational success;
- Politically sensitive issues may become stressful;
- Frequent deadlines, which intensifies when workload is large; and
- Occasional, moderately heavy (i.e. 40 lbs) lifting of boxes of books.
BENEFITS
Conditional to ITK’s Human Resources Policies, you may be eligible for:
- Group Insurance
- RRSP Contributions
- Training Allowance
- Health and Wellness Allowance
- Relocation Allowance
- Vacation: Starting rate at 3 weeks per year
- Christmas Break (between Christmas and New Year)
APPLICANTS WHO ARE ENROLLED UNDER AN INUIT NUNANGAT LAND CLAIMS AGREEMENT
WILL BE GIVEN PRIORITY HIRING. WE ENCOURAGE APPLICANTS TO SELF-IDENTIFY.
Iqqanaijaaqtaarasuaqtut ilagijauqataullutik Inuit Nunanganni Nunalirinirnmut Angirutiusimajunut sivulliqpautauniaqtut iqqanaijaaqtaartitaujunnaqtunut. Ikajuqturpatsi iqqanaijaaqtaarasuaqataujusi nalunaiqsiqullusi ilagijauqataunitsinnik.
ᐃᖅᑲᓇᐃᔮᖅᑖᕋᓱᐊᖅᑐ ᐃᓚᒋᔭᐅᖃᑕᐅᓪᓗᑎᒃ ᐃᓄᐃᑦ ᓄᓇᖓᓐᓂ ᓄᓇᓕᕆᓂᕐᒧᑦ ᐊᖏᕈᑎᐅᓯᒪᔪᓄᑦ ᓯᕗᓪᓕᖅᐸᐅᑎᑕᐅᓂᐊᖅᑐᑦ ᐃᖅᑲᓇᐃᔮᖅᑖᕐᑎᑕᐅᔪᓐᓇᖅᑐᓄᑦ. ᐃᑲᔪᖅᑐᕐᐸᑦᓯ ᐃᖅᑲᓇᐃᔮᖅᑖᕋᓱᐊᖃᑕᐅᔪᓯ ᓇᓗᓇᐃᖅᓯᖁᓪᓗᓯ ᐃᓚᒋᔭᐅᖃᑕᐅᓂᑦᓯᓐᓂᒃ.
Location
Department
Employment Type
Starting Date
Ottawa, Ontario
Inuit Qaujisarvingat – Research
Permanent Full-Time
Open, until filled.