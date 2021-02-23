Manager/Co-Lead, National Inuit Health Survey

Reporting to the Director of Policy Advancement and Assistant Director of Policy Advancement, and working in close collaboration with the other QNIHS Co-Lead, the Qanuippitaa? National Inuit Health Survey (QNIHS) Co-Lead is responsible for the coordination and implementation of a permanent National Inuit Health Survey.

The Manager/Co-Lead leads a team of staff that works collaboratively across the organization and with the existing Co-Lead and the four Inuit regions to deliver on key initiatives and policies in relation to the QNIHS.

The Manager/Co-Lead oversees the production of policy positions and recommendations, and provides policy and project management oversight and guidance and works in collaboration with other Managers within the Policy Advancement team.