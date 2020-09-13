Manager, Communications

Job Summary
Reporting to the Director of Communications, the Manager of Corporate Communications is responsible for anticipating, planning, developing and actioning the communications needs of ITK to support file-specific work.
The Manager is an integral part of the ITK team, integrating him/herself into other teams to support the strategic, file-specific work of the organization. The Manager of Corporate Communications is a working manager, meaning he/she will have specific responsibilities within projects/teams, but will also be managing a small team with similar tasks. The Manager will participate in planning and resourcing with the Managers in other teams.
The Manager will be responsible for ensuring that communications needs on specific policy advancement or core work are fulfilled including: keeping up-to-date media lines and FAQs, preparing and posting social media posts, photography, event and announcement planning, publication support such as translation, layout and design, creating content, writing, preparing presentations, assisting with conferences and meetings, conceptualizing and ordering promotional items, and other duties as required.
Key Accountabilities
MANAGEMENT/PROJECT MANAGEMENT
- Managing a small team to support ITK’s policy advancement efforts and overall advocacy on specific files.
- Working with Managers across ITK, anticipating and developing communications plans for file-specific projects, and implementing these plans
- Responsible for the administrative reporting of a small team. Functional reporting to project management file leads.
FORWARD AND STRATEGIC PLANNING
- Supporting the policy advancement and advocacy work of ITK through communications
- Working with the Communications team, ensuring that corporate communications requirements, resourcing and planning align with the needs of the Executive and Inuit regions/ITK’s Board of Directors
PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT
Reports, strategies and publications: assisting with design, layout, developing infographics, photographs and captions/credits, translation and distribution
- Social media posts, web content
- Updated and relevant media lines, FAQs
- News releases, backgrounders, advertisements
- Promotional materials
- Event recommendations and plans
- Content for Quarterly Reports, Annual Report and Magazine
- Editorial content as requested
KEY CONTACTS
INTERNAL CONTACTS
- Communications Director and department
- Corporate Services and Executive department as required
- Managers across departments at ITK
- File-leads
- Specific project teams
EXTERNAL CONTACTS
- Inuit regions
- Different levels of Government
- Advertisers
- Designer
- Translators
- Photographers and contractors
QUALIFICATIONS
KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS
- Knowledge of Inuit Regions, history, and political structure
- Ability to use Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, Powerpoint, and Outlook)
- Ability to work with a budget
- Writing and content creation
- Basic photography
- Flexible and adaptable to changing circumstances
- Friendly, welcoming and personable
- Must have excellent oral and written communication skills (primarily in English; Inuktitut and/or French an asset);
- Well-spoken and clear communicator
- Sensitive and empathetic
- Project Management skills
- Experience managing a team
EXPERIENCE
- 5 years or more working with an Inuit or Indigenous organization
- 5 years or more working in a political or advocacy organization
- 2 years or more managing a team, or similar experience
EDUCATION
- Degree in Political Science, Communications, Journalism, Indigenous Studies, Public Affairs or similar, or
- Any combination of education and experience providing the required skill and knowledge for successful performance is evident.
BENEFITS
Conditional to ITK’s Human Resources Policies, you may be eligible for:
- Group Insurance
- RRSP contributions
- Training allowance
- Health and wellness allowance
- Relocation allowance
- Vacation – starting out at 3 weeks/year
- Xmas break (usually between Xmas and New Year)
Applicants who are a Beneficiary under a Land Claims Agreement will be given priority hiring. We encourage applicants to self-identify.
We would like to thank all applicants in advance for their interest in ITK; however, only those selected will be contacted.
Location
Ottawa, Ontario
Department
Communications
Employment Type
Permanent Full-Time
Minimum Experience
Experienced