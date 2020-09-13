Manager, Communications

Job Summary

Reporting to the Director of Communications, the Manager of Corporate Communications is responsible for anticipating, planning, developing and actioning the communications needs of ITK to support file-specific work.

The Manager is an integral part of the ITK team, integrating him/herself into other teams to support the strategic, file-specific work of the organization. The Manager of Corporate Communications is a working manager, meaning he/she will have specific responsibilities within projects/teams, but will also be managing a small team with similar tasks. The Manager will participate in planning and resourcing with the Managers in other teams.

The Manager will be responsible for ensuring that communications needs on specific policy advancement or core work are fulfilled including: keeping up-to-date media lines and FAQs, preparing and posting social media posts, photography, event and announcement planning, publication support such as translation, layout and design, creating content, writing, preparing presentations, assisting with conferences and meetings, conceptualizing and ordering promotional items, and other duties as required.

Key Accountabilities

MANAGEMENT/PROJECT MANAGEMENT

Managing a small team to support ITK’s policy advancement efforts and overall advocacy on specific files.

Working with Managers across ITK, anticipating and developing communications plans for file-specific projects, and implementing these plans

Responsible for the administrative reporting of a small team. Functional reporting to project management file leads.

FORWARD AND STRATEGIC PLANNING

Supporting the policy advancement and advocacy work of ITK through communications

Working with the Communications team, ensuring that corporate communications requirements, resourcing and planning align with the needs of the Executive and Inuit regions/ITK’s Board of Directors

PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT

Reports, strategies and publications: assisting with design, layout, developing infographics, photographs and captions/credits, translation and distribution

Social media posts, web content

Updated and relevant media lines, FAQs

News releases, backgrounders, advertisements

Promotional materials

Event recommendations and plans

Content for Quarterly Reports, Annual Report and Magazine

Editorial content as requested

KEY CONTACTS

INTERNAL CONTACTS

Communications Director and department

Corporate Services and Executive department as required

Managers across departments at ITK

File-leads

Specific project teams

EXTERNAL CONTACTS

Inuit regions

Different levels of Government

Advertisers

Designer

Translators

Photographers and contractors

QUALIFICATIONS

KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS

Knowledge of Inuit Regions, history, and political structure

Ability to use Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, Powerpoint, and Outlook)

Ability to work with a budget

Writing and content creation

Basic photography

Flexible and adaptable to changing circumstances

Friendly, welcoming and personable

Must have excellent oral and written communication skills (primarily in English; Inuktitut and/or French an asset);

Well-spoken and clear communicator

Sensitive and empathetic

Project Management skills

Experience managing a team

EXPERIENCE

5 years or more working with an Inuit or Indigenous organization

5 years or more working in a political or advocacy organization

2 years or more managing a team, or similar experience

EDUCATION

Degree in Political Science, Communications, Journalism, Indigenous Studies, Public Affairs or similar, or

Any combination of education and experience providing the required skill and knowledge for successful performance is evident.

BENEFITS

Conditional to ITK’s Human Resources Policies, you may be eligible for:

Group Insurance

RRSP contributions

Training allowance

Health and wellness allowance

Relocation allowance

Vacation – starting out at 3 weeks/year

Xmas break (usually between Xmas and New Year)

Applicants who are a Beneficiary under a Land Claims Agreement will be given priority hiring. We encourage applicants to self-identify.

