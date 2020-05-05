Manager, Finance and Administration

Deadline to apply: May 13, 2020

Applicants who are a Beneficiary under a Land Claims Agreement will be given priority hiring. We encourage applicants to self-identify.

Job Summary

Reporting to the Director of Finance and Administration, the Manager is responsible for managing the finance and administrative functions, ensuring services are aligned with ITK’s needs.

The Manager leads a team of staff that work collaboratively within the department and across the organization to deliver financial and administrative services to all departments and stakeholders, as needed.

The Manager oversees the production of financial information and ensures all necessary administrative functions are in place to ensure the success of projects and ITK departments.

Key Accountabilities

Supervise Departmental staff

Assist in coordinating and leading the annual audit process and liaise with external auditors

Assist in leading annual budgeting and planning process

Lead the review of relevant financial plans and budgets

Lead the process of managing organizational cash flow and forecasting

Lead the review and implementation of any necessary changes to ensure a robust financial management/ reporting system and all necessary business policies and accounting practices

Assist in conducting adequate financial planning, analysis, forecasting, and developing scenarios to inform decision making, and formulating advice on key directions and options for development

Manage the overall administrative functions to ensure efficient and consistent operations

Assist with the working relationships with all external partners including third-party vendors and consultants

Assist in the review of Finance and Administration policies and drafts new or updates existing policies as required for approvalSupervision

Qualifications

Knowledge and Skills

All aspects of financial processes

Knowledge of budget management, accounting and reporting software

Ability to take initiative and exercise sound judgement without direction

Excellent communication and relationship building skills with an ability to prioritize, and work with a variety of internal and external stakeholders in a diverse environment

Understanding of Inuit committees and organizational structures and how they function; and

Excellent computer skills, particularly Great Plains accounting software, Excel, Word and Outlook

Experience

5-7 years in financial administration with progressive growth in responsibility

Prior responsibility for the quality and content of all financial data, reporting and audit coordination for either a division or significant program area

Experience supervising employees

Education