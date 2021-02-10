Manager of Human Resources

Reporting to the Senior Director, Corporate Services, the Manager, Human Resources (HRM) is tasked with the strategic leadership, management and administration of Human Resources. This includes meeting the accepted professional standards for human resource management in Canada, as well as complying with relevant labour, human rights and employment legislation.

The HRM develops and implements fair, valid, job-related employment practices for all applicants and employees; promotes and encourages advancement opportunities within ITK; encourages the use of Inuit languages and incorporates as appropriate Inuit traditions, culture, beliefs and diversity in the course of carrying out day to day activities in the work place. The HRM oversees the development, updating and implementation of ITK’s human resources policies and develops corresponding procedures to guide managers and employees in understanding and operating within the framework of the human resources policies.

Note: It is a priority of ITK to have Inuit representation working within the organization and so the incumbent, if a non-Inuit beneficiary, will be mentoring an Inuk to potentially take over the role of HRM by the end of the 2 year term.