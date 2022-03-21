Manager, Policy Advancement

JOB SUMMARY
Reporting to the Director of Policy Advancement and Assistant Director of Policy Advancement, the Manager is responsible for managing the development of policy programs and areas that improve the lives of Inuit across Canada. The Manager leads a team of staff that works collaboratively across the organization to deliver on key initiatives and policies primarily related to health and social development.
The Manager oversees the production of policy positions and recommendations, and provides policy and project management oversight and guidance and works in collaboration with other Managers within the Policy Advancement team.
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES
- Manages and assists team members with all policy related activities
- Acts as a lead on file specific matters as assigned and prioritized by the Director and Assistant Director
- Drafts, edits and produces reports, studies, position papers, policy statements and other documents in relation to assigned policy areas
- Designs proposals, work plans and budgets for funders
- Participates in the development of departmental and organizational strategic, operations and work plans
- Consults/collaborates with colleagues within ITK, Regional Inuit Organizations and provincial and territorial governments, and other relevant bodies working in various policy areas
- Collaborates with relevant national policy stakeholders, organizations and associations
- Assists in disseminating strategic priorities and turning them into actions
QUALIFICATIONS
KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS
- Good working knowledge and understanding of a breadth of health and social development policy issues as they relate to Inuit in Canada
- Knowledge and understanding of Inuit land claim agreements and organizations and related legislation and policy frameworks
- Familiarity with federal government programs and policy
- Proven and effective writing, speaking, organization, facilitation, coordination, prioritization and time management skills
- Sound problem solving and analytical skills
EXPERIENCE
- Experience in analysis, evaluation, and consultation
- General research and policy development experience
- Experience with project management or program development
- Experience with partnership development and maintenance
- Management or Supervisory experience
EDUCATION
- Minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree in a relevant discipline (e.g. education, business administration, political science, etc.) with a minimum of 4 years of related work experience and/or field research in a similar role; OR
- Completion of Grade 12 or equivalent and a minimum of 7 years of relevant work and/or education experience in a similar role
BENEFITS
Conditional to ITK’s Human Resources Policies, you may be eligible for:
- Group Insurance
- RRSP Contributions
- Training Allowance
- Health and Wellness Allowance
- Relocation Allowance
- Vacation: Starting rate at 3 weeks per year
- Christmas Break (between Christmas and New Year)
APPLICANTS WHO ARE ENROLLED UNDER AN INUIT NUNANGAT LAND CLAIMS AGREEMENT
WILL BE GIVEN PRIORITY HIRING. WE ENCOURAGE APPLICANTS TO SELF-IDENTIFY.
Iqqanaijaaqtaarasuaqtut ilagijauqataullutik Inuit Nunanganni Nunalirinirnmut Angirutiusimajunut sivulliqpautauniaqtut iqqanaijaaqtaartitaujunnaqtunut. Ikajuqturpatsi iqqanaijaaqtaarasuaqataujusi nalunaiqsiqullusi ilagijauqataunitsinnik.
ᐃᖅᑲᓇᐃᔮᖅᑖᕋᓱᐊᖅᑐ ᐃᓚᒋᔭᐅᖃᑕᐅᓪᓗᑎᒃ ᐃᓄᐃᑦ ᓄᓇᖓᓐᓂ ᓄᓇᓕᕆᓂᕐᒧᑦ ᐊᖏᕈᑎᐅᓯᒪᔪᓄᑦ ᓯᕗᓪᓕᖅᐸᐅᑎᑕᐅᓂᐊᖅᑐᑦ ᐃᖅᑲᓇᐃᔮᖅᑖᕐᑎᑕᐅᔪᓐᓇᖅᑐᓄᑦ. ᐃᑲᔪᖅᑐᕐᐸᑦᓯ ᐃᖅᑲᓇᐃᔮᖅᑖᕋᓱᐊᖃᑕᐅᔪᓯ ᓇᓗᓇᐃᖅᓯᖁᓪᓗᓯ ᐃᓚᒋᔭᐅᖃᑕᐅᓂᑦᓯᓐᓂᒃ.
Location
Department
Employment Type
Deadline to apply
Ottawa, Ontario
Policy Advancement
Full-time, permanent.
Open, until filled.