Manager, Policy Advancement

JOB SUMMARY

Reporting to the Director of Policy Advancement and Assistant Director of Policy Advancement, the Manager is responsible for managing the development of policy programs and areas that improve the lives of Inuit across Canada. The Manager leads a team of staff that works collaboratively across the organization to deliver on key initiatives and policies primarily related to health and social development.

The Manager oversees the production of policy positions and recommendations, and provides policy and project management oversight and guidance and works in collaboration with other Managers within the Policy Advancement team.