Manager, Policy Advancement

Job Summary

Reporting to the Director of Policy Advancement and Assistant Director of Policy Advancement, the Manager is responsible for managing the development of policy programs and areas that improve the lives of Inuit across Canada.

The Manager leads a team of staff that works collaboratively across the organization to deliver on key initiatives and policies primarily related to Health & Social development.

The Manager oversees the production of policy positions and recommendations, and provides policy and project management oversight and guidance and works in collaboration with other Managers within the Policy Advancement team.

Key Accountabilities

POLICY & PLANNING

Manages and assists team members with all policy related activities

Acts as a lead on file specific matters as assigned and prioritized by the Director and Assistant Director

Drafts, edits and produces reports, studies, position papers, policy statements and other documents in relation to assigned policy areas

Identifies research needs related to assigned policy areas and participates in relevant research projects

Attends relevant conferences and participates in relevant working groups as time and resources permit

Designs proposals, work plans and budgets for funders

Participates in the development of departmental and organizational strategic, operations and work plans

Recommends priority areas of activity for the department and ITK as relevant to the file areas

Conducts analyses and formulates recommendations/positions as they relate to policy development at the national level

Facilitates and coordinates the efforts of various working groups and committees associated with assigned policy areas

Consults/collaborates with colleagues within ITK, Regional Inuit Organizations and provincial and territorial governments, and other relevant bodies working in various policy areas

Collaborates with relevant national policy stakeholders, organizations and associations

Monitors developing external trends, policies, programs and issues with actual or potential impact on issues and interests related to Inuit in Canada.

Collaborates with communications to develop communications plans on key policy areas

Oversees the establishment of work priorities, work plans, project budgets and project activities

Acts as point of contact for staff for specific portfolios/files

Assists in disseminating strategic priorities and turning them into actions

Provides training, coaching and guidance to staff

Delegates resources as appropriate to ensure key priorities are delivered

Conducts staff performance reviews in conjunction with the Policy Advancement management team

Assists the Assistant Director and Director with recruitment and selection initiatives

COMMUNICATION

Establishes and maintains working relationships with Inuit regional land claim organizations

Attends meetings and conducts teleconferences (as necessary) to ensure regular communications with key stakeholders assigned to specific policy areas

Facilitates and participates in communications, relevant meetings, workshops and conferences

Participates in and leads internal working teams related to assigned policy areas

Trains, mentors and reviews the work of department staff as required

Monitors staff workload and performance. Works with the Director and Assistant Director (as required) to handle any staff issues

ADMINISTRATION

Disseminates relevant information to appropriate stakeholders in a suitable and organized manner

Oversees the management of assignments from start to finish, including budget development, planning and monitoring, consultation activities, working group/committee work, workshop and teleconference organization and logistics, communications, and various reporting requirements

Establishes and maintains policy, research, and systems records as required

REPRESENTATION

Represents ITK in meetings and conferences or on committees and working groups as assigned by the Director, including participation on task forces or working groups that bring together government departments and Inuit organizations

INTER-RELATIONSHIPS

Works independently and co-operatively with a variety of individuals and groups, including government and land claim organizations.

Fosters strong working relationships with relevant Regional Inuit Organizations and Federal and Provincial/Territorial Government departments.

Performs any other duties as assigned.

Qualifications

Knowledge & Skills

Good working knowledge and understanding of a breadth of health and social policy issues as they relate to Inuit in Canada

Good understanding of community needs and traditional values in Inuit communities

Knowledge and understanding of Inuit land claim agreements and organizations and related legislation and policy frameworks

Familiarity with federal government programs and policy

Familiarity with the principles and practices of business administration, including program budgeting

Must have excellent oral and written communication skills (primarily in English; Inuktitut and/or French an asset);

Proven and effective writing, speaking, organization, facilitation, coordination, prioritization and time management skills

Strong computer skills in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel and Access), internet, e-mail, and PowerPoint

Team player, self-motivated and directed

Ability to understand and interpret policy and legal documents, legislation, and regulation

Sound problem solving and analytical skills

Sensitive to local, political and cultural issues

Experience

Experience in analysis, program development, evaluation, and consultation

General research and policy development experience

Experience with project management or program development

Experience with partnership development and maintenance

Management or Supervisory experience

Education

Minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree in a relevant discipline (e.g. health, social sciences, public or business administration, etc.) with a minimum of 4 years of related work experience and/or field research in a similar role; OR

Completion of Grade 12 or equivalent and a minimum of 7 years of relevant work and/or education experience in a similar role

Other Information

Office environment: frequent use of computer and telephone

Long periods of sitting at a desk in front of a computer

Occasional travel and regular meetings

Operational direction is provided by the Director and Assistant Director

Politically sensitive issues may become stressful

Frequent deadlines, which intensify when workload is large

*Applicants who are a Beneficiary under a Land Claims Agreement will be given priority hiring. We encourage applicants to self-identify.

We would like to thank all applicants in advance for their interest in ITK however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.