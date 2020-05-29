Deadline for applications: June 12, 2020
Applicants who are a Beneficiary under a Land Claims Agreement will be given priority hiring. We encourage applicants to self-identify.
Job Summary
Reporting to the Senior Director, Corporate Services, the Manager, Human Resources (HRM) is tasked with the strategic leadership, management and administration of Human Resources. This incumbent is responsible for providing high-quality advice and service for the human resources function at Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK). This includes meeting the accepted professional standards for human resource management in Canada, as well as complying with relevant labour, human rights and employment legislation.
The HRM develops and implements fair, valid, job-related employment practices for all applicants and employees; promotes and encourages advancement opportunities within ITK; encourages the use of Inuit languages and incorporates as appropriate Inuit traditions, culture, beliefs and diversity in the course of carrying out day to day activities in the workplace. The HRM oversees the development, updating and implementation of ITK’s human resources policies and develops corresponding procedures to guide managers and employees in understanding and operating within the framework of the human resources policies.
Key Accountabilities (include, but not limited to)
- Providing strategic leadership, administration, management and oversight of ITK’s Human Resources
- Oversight of the overall recruitment and selection process
- Implementing and administering HR policies
- Assisting in the review of HR policies and drafts new or updates existing policies as required for approval
- Oversight of the overall training and development process
- Oversight of the overall occupational health and safety (OHS) program
- Administering ITK’s Compensation Program, ensuring that new employees are hired at the appropriate starting rates and that employees progress through the ranges in a fair and equitable manner
- Providing advice and support to management in staff relations, providing guidance in human resources
Qualifications
Knowledge and Skills
- Must have excellent oral and written communication skills (primarily in English; Inuktitut and/or French an asset)
- Knowledge of human resources processes and best practices.
- Experience working with tight deadlines and project schedules
- Excellent interpersonal communications (both with internal and external contacts) and approachable
- Excellent organizational skills and ability to prioritize and problem solve
- Strong leadership and strategic thinking skills, independent and takes initiative
Experience
- 5-7 years’ experience in human resources=
- Experience supervising employees
- Experience working with HR Databases (e.g. BambooHR)
- Experience handling confidential information
Education
- A degree or college diploma in Human Resources, or a related field, or:
- Any combination of education and experience providing the required skill and knowledge for successful performance is evident
Benefits (Conditional to ITK’s Human Resources Policies)
- Group Insurance
- RRSP contributions
- Training allowance
- Health and wellness allowance
- Relocation allowance
- Vacation–starting out at 3 weeks/year
- Xmas break (usually between Xmas and New Year)
Location
Ottawa, Ontario
Department
Employment Type
2-year term, with possibility of extension
Minimum Experience
Manager/Supervisor
Starting Date
June/July 2020