Deadline for applications: June 12, 2020

Applicants who are a Beneficiary under a Land Claims Agreement will be given priority hiring. We encourage applicants to self-identify.

Job Summary

Reporting to the Senior Director, Corporate Services, the Manager, Human Resources (HRM) is tasked with the strategic leadership, management and administration of Human Resources. This incumbent is responsible for providing high-quality advice and service for the human resources function at Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK). This includes meeting the accepted professional standards for human resource management in Canada, as well as complying with relevant labour, human rights and employment legislation.

The HRM develops and implements fair, valid, job-related employment practices for all applicants and employees; promotes and encourages advancement opportunities within ITK; encourages the use of Inuit languages and incorporates as appropriate Inuit traditions, culture, beliefs and diversity in the course of carrying out day to day activities in the workplace. The HRM oversees the development, updating and implementation of ITK’s human resources policies and develops corresponding procedures to guide managers and employees in understanding and operating within the framework of the human resources policies.

Key Accountabilities (include, but not limited to)

Providing strategic leadership, administration, management and oversight of ITK’s Human Resources

Oversight of the overall recruitment and selection process

Implementing and administering HR policies

Assisting in the review of HR policies and drafts new or updates existing policies as required for approval

Oversight of the overall training and development process

Oversight of the overall occupational health and safety (OHS) program

Administering ITK’s Compensation Program, ensuring that new employees are hired at the appropriate starting rates and that employees progress through the ranges in a fair and equitable manner

Providing advice and support to management in staff relations, providing guidance in human resources

Qualifications

Knowledge and Skills

Must have excellent oral and written communication skills (primarily in English; Inuktitut and/or French an asset)

Knowledge of human resources processes and best practices.

Experience working with tight deadlines and project schedules

Excellent interpersonal communications (both with internal and external contacts) and approachable

Excellent organizational skills and ability to prioritize and problem solve

Strong leadership and strategic thinking skills, independent and takes initiative

Experience

5-7 years’ experience in human resources=

Experience supervising employees

Experience working with HR Databases (e.g. BambooHR)

Experience handling confidential information

Education

A degree or college diploma in Human Resources, or a related field, or:

Any combination of education and experience providing the required skill and knowledge for successful performance is evident

Benefits (Conditional to ITK’s Human Resources Policies)