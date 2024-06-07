May 29, 2024

Location
Ottawa, ON
Resolutions
|Number
|Title
|Minutes
|B24-05-01
|Approval of Agenda
|https://www.itk.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/B240501-ITK-BoD-Resolution-Approval-of-Agenda.pdf
|B24-05-02
|Approval of Minutes
|https://www.itk.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/B240502-ITK-BoD-Resolution-Approval-of-Minutes.pdf
|B24-05-03
|National Inuit Committee on Employment, Labour, and Skills Development
|https://www.itk.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/B240503-ITK-BoD-Resolution-LabourCommittee.pdf
|B24-05-04
|Urban Inuit Sub-Committee
|https://www.itk.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/B240504-ITK-BoD-Resolution-UrbanInuit.pdf
|B24-05-05
|Funding Allocation Human Health Resources – Inuit Paraprofessional Workforce
|https://www.itk.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/B240505-ITK-BoD-Resolution-HHR.pdf
|B24-05-06
|Funding Allocations for the Indigenous Health Equity Fund
|https://www.itk.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/B240506-ITK-BoD-Resolution-IndigenousHealthEquityFund.pdf
|B24-05-07
|Inuit-Specific Funding Formula and Allocations
|https://www.itk.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/B240507-ITK-BoD-Resolution-Funding-formulas.pdf
|B24-05-08
|Funding Allocations for the 2024-2025 Research Training and Capacity Building Funding
|https://www.itk.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/B240508-ITK-BoD-Resolution-ResearchTraining-Funding-Allocation.pdf
|B24-05-09
|Allocation and Identification of Recipients for King Charles III Coronation Medal
|https://www.itk.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/B240509-ITK-BoD-Resolution-Coronation-Medal.pdf
|B24-05-10
|Funding Allocations for the Urban, Rural, and Northern Indigenous Housing Strategy
|https://www.itk.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/B240510-ITK-BoD-Resolution-URNHousing.pdf
|B24-05-11
|In-Camera Session
|https://www.itk.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/B240511-ITK-BoD-Resolution-In-Camera.pdf
|B24-05-12
|Out of Camera
|https://www.itk.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/B240512-ITK-BoD-Resolution-Out-Camera.pdf
|B24-05-13
|Adjournment
|https://www.itk.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/B240513-ITK-BoD-Resolution-Adjournment.pdf