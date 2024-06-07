 Skip to main content
Board of Directors Resolutions

May 29, 2024

Location

Ottawa, ON

Resolutions
NumberTitleMinutes
B24-05-01Approval of Agendahttps://www.itk.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/B240501-ITK-BoD-Resolution-Approval-of-Agenda.pdf
B24-05-02Approval of Minuteshttps://www.itk.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/B240502-ITK-BoD-Resolution-Approval-of-Minutes.pdf
B24-05-03National Inuit Committee on Employment, Labour, and Skills Developmenthttps://www.itk.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/B240503-ITK-BoD-Resolution-LabourCommittee.pdf
B24-05-04Urban Inuit Sub-Committeehttps://www.itk.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/B240504-ITK-BoD-Resolution-UrbanInuit.pdf
B24-05-05Funding Allocation Human Health Resources – Inuit Paraprofessional Workforcehttps://www.itk.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/B240505-ITK-BoD-Resolution-HHR.pdf
B24-05-06Funding Allocations for the Indigenous Health Equity Fundhttps://www.itk.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/B240506-ITK-BoD-Resolution-IndigenousHealthEquityFund.pdf
B24-05-07Inuit-Specific Funding Formula and Allocationshttps://www.itk.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/B240507-ITK-BoD-Resolution-Funding-formulas.pdf
B24-05-08Funding Allocations for the 2024-2025 Research Training and Capacity Building Fundinghttps://www.itk.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/B240508-ITK-BoD-Resolution-ResearchTraining-Funding-Allocation.pdf
B24-05-09Allocation and Identification of Recipients for King Charles III Coronation Medalhttps://www.itk.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/B240509-ITK-BoD-Resolution-Coronation-Medal.pdf
B24-05-10Funding Allocations for the Urban, Rural, and Northern Indigenous Housing Strategyhttps://www.itk.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/B240510-ITK-BoD-Resolution-URNHousing.pdf
B24-05-11In-Camera Sessionhttps://www.itk.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/B240511-ITK-BoD-Resolution-In-Camera.pdf
B24-05-12Out of Camerahttps://www.itk.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/B240512-ITK-BoD-Resolution-Out-Camera.pdf
B24-05-13Adjournmenthttps://www.itk.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/B240513-ITK-BoD-Resolution-Adjournment.pdf
