June 3, 2021 – Ottawa, Ontario

The National Inuit Action Plan on Missing and Murdered Inuit Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People is a chapter within the 2021 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan: Ending Violence Against Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People. It instructs governments, Inuit Land Claim Organizations and other represented bodies on the National Inuit Working Group on Missing and Murdered Inuit Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People on how to move forward with implementing the 46 Inuit-specific Calls for Justice provided in Reclaiming Power and Place: The Final Report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. Actions are organized into 14 themes and are further broken down into federal-, provincial/territorial-, and Inuit-led actions, depending on the areas of jurisdiction and authorities implicated by the action.