Natan Obed Acclaimed as ITK President

August 19, 2021 – Ottawa, Ontario

The nomination process for the Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami Presidential Election formally concluded on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 5 pm ET. One candidate completed the Certification of Nomination Requirements.

Pursuant to and in accordance with Section 4 of the ITK Elections Procedures adopted by the ITK Board of Directors on October 29, 2020, the following candidate is declared elected by acclamation:

Natan Obed

As per ITK’s Bylaw No. 2, adopted by the ITK Board of Directors on October 29, 2020, the term of the President is four years.

The ITK Annual General Meeting will take place from September 29-30, 2021, at the Aqsarniit Hotel and Conference Centre in Iqaluit, Nunavut, in strict accordance with public health guidelines.