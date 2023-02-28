Qanuippitaa? National Inuit Health Survey (QNIHS) Data Advisor

JOB SUMMARY
Under the supervision of the Manager, Qanuippitaa? National Inuit Health Survey (QNIHS) Lead, the QNIHS Data Advisor will support the data processing and analysis needs of QNIHS regional managers and data analysts and will conduct statistical analysis of the QNIHS national core data. The QNIHS Data Advisor will work to ensure that the QNIHS results are high quality, timely, and comparable across regions and will facilitate the use of QNIHS data and results by ITK’s policy leads.
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES
PLANNING
- Manage and adhere to the QNIHS data processing and analysis plans;
- Work in close collaboration with QNIHS regional analysts to ensure consistency of data processing and analysis steps and priorities across regions and nationally;
- Liaise with ITK file leads and ITK Executive to identify and conduct high priority data analysis activities;
- Advise QNIHS Lead and ITK staff on Advise ITK staff on data analysis and related policy needs, as required; and,
- Ensure Inuit self-determination in all QNIHS data analysis activities.
DATA & INFORMATION
- Prepare Stata and SAS code for QNIHS data processing and analysis steps, in conjunction with QNIHS regional data analysts;
- Support Inuit regions to undertake processing and analysis of QNIHS regional data and conduct regional data analysis, where required;
- Conduct statistical analysis of the QNIHS core questionnaire data in accordance with national data analysis priorities and procedures as well as to ensure that QNIHS results are rigorous and representative of Inuit knowledge and experiences;
- Document methodologies used as well as limitations and errors; and
- Review and analyse QNIHS reports and publications produced by ITK, regional Inuit organizations, partners, federal departments, academic institutions, and others.
POLICY SUPPORT
- Liaise with ITK’s policy leads to facilitate the use of QNIHS data to inform ITK policy initiatives; and
- Liaise with partner organizations, including Inuit Land Claim Organizations, the federal government, Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada, and others as required to facilitate the use of QNIHS data and results for policy and program development.
COMMUNICATION
- Advise on the development of QNIHS dissemination products and activities such as fact sheets, reports, web tools, etc.
- Produce QNIHS results for national and regional dissemination products and activities; and
- Produce technical materials, briefings, synthesis reports, etc. related to QNIHS data and results.
ADMINISTRATIVE
- Adhere to and maintain all QNIHS data security and privacy policies and procedures;
- Compile and present regular reports of data analysis activities to ITK Executive and regional working groups;
- Draft, edit and produce reports, presentations, briefing notes, and other documents, as required; and
- Work to ensure Inuit ownership and control of QNIHS data and results.
QUALIFICATIONS
KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS
- Strong quantitative, research, and data analysis skills;
- Understanding of complex sample survey data, including the application of survey weights;
- Understanding of the Inuit social determinants of health and their connections to overall health and well-being;
- Ability to work independently and in a group setting with diverse partners and stakeholders;
- Excellent cross-cultural skills and the ability to deal with diverse opinions;
- Excellent oral and written communication skills (primarily in English; Inuktut and/or French an asset), including the ability to communicate quantitative information through technical and plain-language materials;
- Knowledge of the National Inuit Strategy on Research and the value of Inuit-determined research; and
- Understanding of the Inuit representational political structure.
EXPERIENCE
- Experience conducting quantitative data analysis with complex sample survey data;
- Experience with Stata, SAS and/or other statistical analysis software;
- Experience reading and writing analytical syntax/code; and
- Experience with planning, preparing and disseminating data-based reports, briefings and other products.
EDUCATION
- A combination of education and experience providing the required skill and knowledge for successful performance, including for example:
- A Master’s degree in a relevant discipline, such as public health, health sciences, epidemiology, public policy and political or social science with a minimum of 2 years of related work experience; a PhD would be an asset; or
- A degree or diploma in a relevant discipline combined with 6 years of related work experience
OTHER INFORMATION
- Occasional overtime may be required;
- Occasional travel and regular meetings;
- Politically sensitive issues may become stressful; and
- Intensified timelines when workload is large.
ITK provides exceptional work experience experience as the national representative for Inuit in Canada. We advance Inuit -driven solutions to complex challenges through research, policy guidance, political advocacy, and public education. Our work is based in Ottawa, close to Parliament Hill to ensure collaboration and team building and connection with Inuit regional organizations.
As well we offer a total compensation package including:
- Group Insurance
- Employee and Family Assistance
- RRSP contributions
- Training allowance
- Health and wellness allowance
- Relocation allowance (if applicable)
- Vacation – starting out at 3 weeks/year
- Paid sick leave
- Xmas break (usually between Xmas and New Year)
APPLICANTS WHO ARE ENROLLED UNDER AN INUIT NUNANGAT LAND CLAIMS AGREEMENT
WILL BE GIVEN PRIORITY HIRING. WE ENCOURAGE APPLICANTS TO SELF-IDENTIFY.
Iqqanaijaaqtaarasuaqtut ilagijauqataullutik Inuit Nunanganni Nunalirinirnmut Angirutiusimajunut sivulliqpautauniaqtut iqqanaijaaqtaartitaujunnaqtunut. Ikajuqturpatsi iqqanaijaaqtaarasuaqataujusi nalunaiqsiqullusi ilagijauqataunitsinnik.
ᐃᖅᑲᓇᐃᔮᖅᑖᕋᓱᐊᖅᑐ ᐃᓚᒋᔭᐅᖃᑕᐅᓪᓗᑎᒃ ᐃᓄᐃᑦ ᓄᓇᖓᓐᓂ ᓄᓇᓕᕆᓂᕐᒧᑦ ᐊᖏᕈᑎᐅᓯᒪᔪᓄᑦ ᓯᕗᓪᓕᖅᐸᐅᑎᑕᐅᓂᐊᖅᑐᑦ ᐃᖅᑲᓇᐃᔮᖅᑖᕐᑎᑕᐅᔪᓐᓇᖅᑐᓄᑦ. ᐃᑲᔪᖅᑐᕐᐸᑦᓯ ᐃᖅᑲᓇᐃᔮᖅᑖᕋᓱᐊᖃᑕᐅᔪᓯ ᓇᓗᓇᐃᖅᓯᖁᓪᓗᓯ ᐃᓚᒋᔭᐅᖃᑕᐅᓂᑦᓯᓐᓂᒃ.
We would like to thank all applicants in advance for their interest in ITK however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.
Location
Department
Employment Type
Deadline to apply
Minimum Experience
Ottawa, Ontario
Policy Advancement
Permanent Full-time
Open until filled
Experienced