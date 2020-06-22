The Inuit Post-Secondary Education Strategy lays the groundwork for equity in post-secondary education (PSE) for Inuit by creating the conditions necessary to improve attainment rates. It sets an ambitious goal to double the number of Inuit graduates of PSE programs over the next 10 years.

La Stratégie d’éducation postsecondaire inuite jette les bases de l’équité en éducation postsecondaire (EPS) pour les Inuits en créant les conditions nécessaires pour améliorer les taux de diplomation.

