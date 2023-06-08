National Inuit Youth Council Elects a New President

June 8, 2023 – Ottawa, Ontario

The National Inuit Youth Council (NIYC) has elected Susie-Anne Kudluk of Kangirsuk, Nunavik as their new president for the 2023-2025 term.

The National Inuit Youth Council represents Inuit youth across Canada. The President is the spokesperson for NIYC at both the national and international levels and is a permanent participant on the Board of Directors of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami and the Inuit Circumpolar Council Canada as well as a permanent participant and the Inuit-Crown Partnership Committee as an observer.

Kudluk was the vice-president of the Qarjuit Youth Council since October 2021 where she started off as a Board of Director of the Qarjuit Youth Council representing the Ungava coast. Kudluk has been passionate about working with youth and for the betterment of youth to bring positive change and a voice for Inuit youth.

“I am honoured to join the National Inuit Youth Council as President,” shared President Kudluk, “I will fulfill my duties with the best of my abilities, and I will serve as a voice to Inuit youth across Canada as well as internationally. I am excited for the work we will do together in the coming years. I would like to acknowledge the Qarjuit Youth Council members for supporting me during my candidacy. Nakurmiik!”

During this election there were two candidates; Tyler Akeeagok and Susie-Anne Kudluk. Although Tyler was not elected as president, he was encouraged by the council to continue working with the youth and the council as well.

The NIYC president will work closely with the National Inuit Youth Council made up of the designated voting members representing the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation, Kitikmeot Inuit Association, Kivalliq Inuit Association, Qikiqtani Inuit Association, Qarjuit Youth Council and Nunatsiavut Government.

Congratulations, Susie-Anne!

