Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK) developed the National Inuit Strategy on Research (NISR) and its

companion Implementation Plan as a road map to foster Inuit self-determination in research.

In February 2019, ITK hosted a roundtable discussion on the NISR. One hundred thirty

participants from various sectors were brought together to constructively discuss optimal

solutions to adopt and advance the implementation of the NISR. This report summarizes

three key outcomes of hosting the NISR roundtable and nine findings that emerged from discussions

associated with roundtable activities.

ITK_National Inuit Strategy on Research Roundtable Summary Report