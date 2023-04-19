NIYC Presidential Election 2023

Election of NIYC President

The National Inuit Youth Council (NIYC) will elect its next President on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The NIYC President elected by majority vote of NIYC members for a two-year term. The nomination period opens April 19, 2023, and closes May 17, 2023, at 11:59 pm ET.

NIYC represents Inuit youth across Canada. The President chairs a council made up of the designated representatives of the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation, Kitikmeot Inuit Association, Kivalliq Inuit Association, Qikiqtani Inuit Association, Qarjuit Youth Council and Nunatsiavut Government. The President is the spokesperson for NIYC at both the national and international levels and is a permanent participant on the Board of Directors of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami and the Inuit Circumpolar Council Canada.

Eligibility for the Position of NIYC President

Candidates for President must be enrolled under an Inuit Nunangat Land Claims Agreement and be between 18 and 30 years of age as of the election date.

Nomination Process for the Position of NIYC President

There are two ways an eligible Inuk youth may become a candidate: