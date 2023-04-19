NIYC Presidential Election 2023

Announcement of Upcoming Election and Call for Nominations
Election of NIYC President
The National Inuit Youth Council (NIYC) will elect its next President on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The NIYC President elected by majority vote of NIYC members for a two-year term. The nomination period opens April 19, 2023, and closes May 17, 2023, at 11:59 pm ET.
NIYC represents Inuit youth across Canada. The President chairs a council made up of the designated representatives of the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation, Kitikmeot Inuit Association, Kivalliq Inuit Association, Qikiqtani Inuit Association, Qarjuit Youth Council and Nunatsiavut Government. The President is the spokesperson for NIYC at both the national and international levels and is a permanent participant on the Board of Directors of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami and the Inuit Circumpolar Council Canada.
Eligibility for the Position of NIYC President
Candidates for President must be enrolled under an Inuit Nunangat Land Claims Agreement and be between 18 and 30 years of age as of the election date.
Nomination Process for the Position of NIYC President
There are two ways an eligible Inuk youth may become a candidate:
- Application: Eligible candidates must submit the following documents to the NIYC Elections Officer no later than 11:59 pm ET on May 17, 2023:
- A cover letter outlining the individual’s skills and experience in a leadership role, their knowledge of issues important to Inuit youth, and a description of what they would like to achieve as NIYC President;
- A completed and signed Candidate Application Form, including 10 signatures of support from fellow Inuit between 18 and 35 years of age;
- Digital photo of passport quality (simple background, no sunglasses or hat), and;
- Current Level 1 Criminal Reference Check (one for each province/territory in which the individual has resided over the past five years.
- Nomination: Inuit between 18 and 35 years of age who are enrolled under an Inuit Nunangat Land Claims Agreement may nominate another Inuk enrolled under an Inuit Nunangat Land Claims Agreement and between 18 and 30 years of age as of the election date by submitting a nomination form and the following documents to the NIYC Elections Officer no later than 11:59 pm ET on May 17, 2023:
- A supporting letter that outlines the candidate’s experience in leadership roles, knowledge of issues important to Inuit youth, and a description of why the nominee is an ideal candidate for NIYC President;
- A completed Nomination Form, with nominator and candidate signatures;
- Digital photo of passport quality (simple background, no sunglasses or hat), and;
- Current Level 1 Criminal Reference Check (one for each province/territory in which the individual has resided over the past five years) for the candidate.
Forms, Rules, and Contact Information
The Candidate Application Form and Nomination Form are available at www.itk.ca/NIYC, on the NIYC Facebook page, or by request from the NIYC Elections Officer. Interested individuals may contact the NIYC Elections Officer with any election related questions.
NIYC Elections Officer
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 613-238-8181
Application Deadline
Wednesday May 17, 2023 by 11:59pm EST