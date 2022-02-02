North Warning System contract announcement advances Inuit self-determined economic development

February 2, 2022 – Ottawa, Ontario

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami celebrates the decision announced this week by Public Services and Procurement Canada, on behalf of the Department of National Defence, to award the $527 million North Warning System contract to Nasittuq Corporation, an Inuit-led partnership of Inuit Nunangat development corporations.

The partnership includes Nunasi Corporation, Pan Arctic Inuit Logistics (which is made up of the Inuvialuit Development Corporation, Makivik Corporation, Nunatsiavut Group of Companies, Qikiqtaaluk Corporation, Sakku Investments Corporation, and Kitikmeot Corporation), as well as ATCO Frontec Ltd.

The North Warning System is the largest defense contract in Inuit Nunangat. Nasittuq delivered the operations and maintenance contract between 2001 and 2014 through a similar joint venture. The 2022 contract includes four two-year option periods that could make it worth $1.1 billion.

Reclaiming the contract for Inuit has been a priority of Inuit development corporations and ITK. The awarding of the contract to Nasittuq fulfills a key objective of the Economic Development and Procurement priority area of the Inuit Crown Partnership Committee to increase Inuit self-determination in economic development through access to federal procurement opportunities.