Board of Directors Resolutions

November 28, 2022

Location

Montreal, QC

Resolutions
NumberTitleMinutes

B22-11-01

Approval of Agenda

https://www.itk.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/20221128-ITK-BoD-ResolutionB22-11-01-Approval-of-Agenda.pdf
B22-11-02Approval of Minuteshttps://www.itk.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/20221128-ITK-BoD-ResolutionB22-11-02-Approval-of-Minutes-September-27-2022.pdf
B22-11-03Funding allocation for co-development of distinctions- based options for an improved continuum of long-term care for Inuithttps://www.itk.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/20221128-ITK-BoD-ResolutionB22-11-03-Long-Term-Care-FundingAllocation.pdf
B22-11-04Discussion paper to inform the co-development of distinctions-based Indigenous health legislationhttps://www.itk.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/20221128-ITK-BoD-ResolutionB22-11-04-Indigenous-Health-Legislation.pdf
B22-11-05National Inuit Identification Card Committeehttps://www.itk.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/20221128-ITK-BoD-ResolutionB22-11-05-Inuit-ID-Card.pdf
B22-11-06Appointment of Secretary Treasurerhttps://www.itk.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/20221128-ITK-BoD-ResolutionB22-11-06-Appointment-of-SecTreasurer.pdf
B22-11-07Approval of Terms of Reference for the National Inuit Wildlife Committeehttps://www.itk.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/20221128-ITK-BoD-ResolutionB22-11-07-NIWC-Terms-of-Reference.pdf
B22-11-08Adjournmenthttps://www.itk.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/20221128-ITK-BoD-ResolutionB22-11-08-Adjournment.pdf
