November 28, 2022

Location
Montreal, QC
Resolutions
|Number
|Title
|Minutes
B22-11-01
Approval of Agenda
|https://www.itk.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/20221128-ITK-BoD-ResolutionB22-11-01-Approval-of-Agenda.pdf
|B22-11-02
|Approval of Minutes
|https://www.itk.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/20221128-ITK-BoD-ResolutionB22-11-02-Approval-of-Minutes-September-27-2022.pdf
|B22-11-03
|Funding allocation for co-development of distinctions- based options for an improved continuum of long-term care for Inuit
|https://www.itk.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/20221128-ITK-BoD-ResolutionB22-11-03-Long-Term-Care-FundingAllocation.pdf
|B22-11-04
|Discussion paper to inform the co-development of distinctions-based Indigenous health legislation
|https://www.itk.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/20221128-ITK-BoD-ResolutionB22-11-04-Indigenous-Health-Legislation.pdf
|B22-11-05
|National Inuit Identification Card Committee
|https://www.itk.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/20221128-ITK-BoD-ResolutionB22-11-05-Inuit-ID-Card.pdf
|B22-11-06
|Appointment of Secretary Treasurer
|https://www.itk.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/20221128-ITK-BoD-ResolutionB22-11-06-Appointment-of-SecTreasurer.pdf
|B22-11-07
|Approval of Terms of Reference for the National Inuit Wildlife Committee
|https://www.itk.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/20221128-ITK-BoD-ResolutionB22-11-07-NIWC-Terms-of-Reference.pdf
|B22-11-08
|Adjournment
|https://www.itk.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/20221128-ITK-BoD-ResolutionB22-11-08-Adjournment.pdf