ITK President talks climate change, research and Inuit Nunangat at parliamentary committee

ITK President Natan Obed appeared before the House of Commons Standing Committee on Science and Research June 11 to emphasize Inuit concerns and priorities when it comes to climate change in Inuit Nunangat. Obed spoke about many things including funding that is inaccessible to Inuit in their homeland.

“The vast amount of funding that is targeted for Arctic science flows through systems that are in the south and benefits academic institutions or goverments or relationships that are all south to south. People build their careers and live comfortably in the south while being experts about us and our environment or climate change in Inuit Nunangat.”

