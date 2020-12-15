Pauktuutit and ITK Working Together to Develop Inuit Action Plan to Implement MMIWG Calls for Justice

December 15, 2020 – Ottawa, Ontario

Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada and Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami are encouraged that work is underway with the Government of Canada toward the co-development of a National Action Plan to implement the Calls for Justice of the Final Report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG).

Together, our two organizations co-chair an Inuit Working Group that is committed to delivering a comprehensive and ambitious Inuit Action Plan to the federal government by the spring of 2021. This Inuit-specific strategy will form the Inuit Chapter of the overarching National Action Plan.

Membership in the Inuit Working Group includes one representative from each of these 10 diverse organizations:

Pauktuutit

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami

Inuvialuit Regional Corporation

Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated

Makivik Corporation

Nunatsiavut Government

Family & Survivors Circle

Urban Inuit/Tungasuvvingat Inuit

AnânauKatiget Tumingit Regional Inuit Women’s Association

Saturviit Inuit Women’s Association of Nunavik

Tracy Sarazin of ITK and Mary Sillett representing Pauktuutit serve as co-chairs. Representatives from Pauktuutit and ITK also sit as members of the Core Working Group, which is working to deliver the National Action Plan.

Together, Inuit representatives are working to ensure that Inuit women and girls receive the same standard of safety, health, education, and justice enjoyed by all Canadians, and the physical, emotional, economic, social and cultural security that many Canadians take for granted.

The Inuit Action Plan will address these inequities with concrete, timely and measurable systemic changes so that Inuit women and girls – as well as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex and asexual persons – achieve substantive equality.