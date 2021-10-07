Policy Advisor – Multiple Positions

JOB SUMMARY
Under the direction and supervision of a Manager, the Policy Advisor coordinates designated program activities to ensure goals and objectives are accomplished in accordance with prescribed priorities, time limitations, and funding conditions. Formulates project and activity goals and objectives and makes recommendations to the Manager. Exercises mostly independent judgement in the course of carrying out coordination activities in relation to other work across the organization.
Specific files could potentially include, but not be limited to, the following:
-Food Security -National Inuit Health Survey
-Inuit Child First Initiative -Public health
-MMIWG and Justice -Marine policy
-Climate change -Wildlife
-Inuit-led conserved and protected areas -Infrastructure and Housing
-Evaluation -Early Learning and Childcare
-National Inuit Suicide Prevention Strategy
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES
- Prepare proposals for Departmental projects and new initiatives;
- Prepare project plans;
- Lead project working groups;
- Conduct of research, internal consultation and external consultation with Inuit organizations as required;
- Assist in the development of Department policies;
- Draft and produce business cases, reports, studies and other documents;
- Assist the Manager in liaising with National, Regional Inuit Organizations and other agencies;
- Establish and maintain policy and research records and systems as required.
QUALIFICATIONS
KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS
- Very good organization and analytical skills;
- Excellent oral and written communication skills (primarily in English; Inuktitut is a strong asset);
- Good understanding of community needs and the traditional values in Inuit communities.
EXPERIENCE
- A combination of education and experience providing the required skill and knowledge for successful performance.
- Three to five years’ work experience performing project management, or highly responsible administrative office work related to the tasks assigned to this position.
EDUCATION
- Completion of Grade Twelve or equivalent.
BENEFITS
Conditional to ITK’s Human Resources Policies, you may be eligible for:
- Group Insurance
- RRSP Contributions
- Training Allowance
- Health and Wellness Allowance
- Relocation Allowance
- Vacation: Starting rate at 3 weeks per year
- Christmas Break (between Christmas and New Year)
Application Deadline: Open Until Filled
ᐃᖅᑲᓇᐃᔮᖅᑖᕋᓱᐊᖅᑐ ᐃᓚᒋᔭᐅᖃᑕᐅᓪᓗᑎᒃ ᐃᓄᐃᑦ ᓄᓇᖓᓐᓂ ᓄᓇᓕᕆᓂᕐᒧᑦ ᐊᖏᕈᑎᐅᓯᒪᔪᓄᑦ ᓯᕗᓪᓕᖅᐸᐅᑎᑕᐅᓂᐊᖅᑐᑦ ᐃᖅᑲᓇᐃᔮᖅᑖᕐᑎᑕᐅᔪᓐᓇᖅᑐᓄᑦ. ᐃᑲᔪᖅᑐᕐᐸᑦᓯ ᐃᖅᑲᓇᐃᔮᖅᑖᕋᓱᐊᖃᑕᐅᔪᓯ ᓇᓗᓇᐃᖅᓯᖁᓪᓗᓯ ᐃᓚᒋᔭᐅᖃᑕᐅᓂᑦᓯᓐᓂᒃ.
Iqqanaijaaqtaarasuaqtut ilagijauqataullutik Inuit Nunanganni Nunalirinirnmut Angirutiusimajunut sivulliqpautauniaqtut iqqanaijaaqtaartitaujunnaqtunut. Ikajuqturpatsi iqqanaijaaqtaarasuaqataujusi nalunaiqsiqullusi ilagijauqataunitsinnik.
APPLICANTS WHO ARE ENROLLED UNDER AN INUIT NUNANGAT LAND CLAIMS AGREEMENT WILL BE GIVEN PRIORITY HIRING. WE ENCOURAGE APPLICANTS TO SELF-IDENTIFY.
Please state which broad areas you are interested in working & applying for on your cover letter/resume.
Location
Department
Employment Type
Starting Date
Ottawa, Ontario
Policy Advancement
Full Time, Permanent
November 2021