Policy Advisor – Multiple Positions

JOB SUMMARY

Under the direction and supervision of a Manager, the Policy Advisor coordinates designated program activities to ensure goals and objectives are accomplished in accordance with prescribed priorities, time limitations, and funding conditions. Formulates project and activity goals and objectives and makes recommendations to the Manager. Exercises mostly independent judgement in the course of carrying out coordination activities in relation to other work across the organization.

Specific files could potentially include, but not be limited to, the following:

-Food Security -National Inuit Health Survey

-Inuit Child First Initiative -Public health

-MMIWG and Justice -Marine policy

-Climate change -Wildlife

-Inuit-led conserved and protected areas -Infrastructure and Housing

-Evaluation -Early Learning and Childcare

-National Inuit Suicide Prevention Strategy